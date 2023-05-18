Here is everything you need to know about today's Jim Jordan Fail Hearing on so-called weaponization of the federal government (against white fascist conservatives).

“Lol their “whistleblowers” are being paid by Kash Patel AKA Devin Nunes’s former poolboy turned one of Trump’s dumbest fluffers. That sounds exactly right.” — Evan Hurst (@Evan Hurst) 1684415357

Wonkette has written A LOT about Kash Patel.

These Jim Jordan hearings have gone so well in the past, can't imagine how this one might go poorly. (If you want to read more about Jordan's clownfucking witnesses, you can click here. Or you can just wait for the video clips of Democratic congressmen owning their dumb asses.)

ALREADY IN PROGRESS!

www.youtube.com

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



I would like a BlueSky invite.

I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?