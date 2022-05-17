We were all set to put this livestream up when it was live, but then they moved the time up, and by the time we got to it, the president was already speaking.

But here is President Joe Biden speaking in Buffalo, plus also senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and others.

As we all know, President Biden has experienced more than his share of grief, and he's compelling to listen to when he takes on the role of consoler-in-chief. But it's a national tragedy that here we are again, in the aftermath of a white supremacist terrorist committing mass murder over racist conspiracy theories that just absolutely are infecting the American Right these days.

Yes, here we are again.

