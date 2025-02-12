In the least-surprising news ever, US inflation rose to 3 percent in January, and the Consumer Price Index is up, higher than economists’ projections. Core inflation, which is inflation without food or energy costs factored in, climbed 0.4 percent, a 10-month high. Why, that’s an even higher rate than it was for Old Handsome Joe in the last six months of ‘24!

Whhhaaat, Trump did not “immediately bring down prices, starting day one” like he promised everybody he would?! Clearly Biden spent most of last year making some kind of inflation energy ball that he threw into the future like some kind of Naruto or Marty McFly.

Gas prices have gone up by an average of four cents a gallon since a week ago. Grocery prices up 0.5 percent compared with the previous month, and egg prices are up 15.2 percent over the past four weeks, in the largest monthly increase since June 2015. Also housing costs, airline fares, hotel rates, car insurance, hospital services, and the price of used cars and trucks, all up. And that is even before Trump’s new 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminum kick in, which is set to happen in early March if his goldfish mind doesn’t reverse itself again. So gird your loins, car buyers, appliance-buyers, beer drinkers and Coke Zero addicts, airplane builders and skyscraper planners who enjoy rebar, better hurry up and stock up on all that steel and aluminum now! And also before his 10 percent tariff on Chinese goods has had a chance to sink in.

But one person knows exactly why this is.

He also admitted last month to Time Magazine that he had no idea how to bring prices down. “I’d like to bring them down. It’s hard to bring things down once they’re up. You know, it’s very hard.” And on Monday he made more excuses for the Fox News watchers furrowing their brows from their Barcaloungers. “I think we’re going to become a rich — look, we’re not that rich right now.” And he conceded that tariffs “might” raise prices, after all. And “Rome wasn’t built in a day,” JD Vance told CBS News last month.

Those guys sure do love Rome! Which also had its share of inflation, especially after Emperor Diocletian lowered the silver content in coins and minted more of them because the army was overextended fighting Germanic and Persian tribes, and manpower was still depleted after the Plague of Cyprian. Diocletian tried to curb inflation with price controls on slaves, products, animals, and wages. But that only led to black markets and hoarding, and Diocletian ended up retiring from emperor-ing to become a cabbage farmer in Dalmatia.

Because even authoritarians can only do so much about bringing down consumer prices. But ignoring encroaching plagues and setting off trade wars with tariffs on our biggest trade partners so billionaires can keep a tax cut and hoard more money sure can drive em up!

Anyway, MAGA-humping Twitter bluechecks are a forgiving lot when it comes to their Emperor. Price increases aren’t happening, and if they are, it’s Biden’s fault, and it’s going to take some time, he didn’t mean literally on day one you guys, it’s not like he can do it by magic or something!

Overnight they are all little Alan Greenspans.

Looks like moveable goalposts are in high demand!

OPEN THREAD.

