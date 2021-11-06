I'm sorry, I am not used to working Saturdays anymore, and I got to work three hours ago and promptly started watching Aimee Mann videos while deciding what to "write" and didn't even see our Old Handsome Joe Biden talked to the country about PASSED A INFRASTRUCTURE BILL BITCHES, AN HOUR AGO.

So just pretend we Tivoed it for you for later, on purpose.

www.youtube.com

This is good fucking news, y'all. And it's going to be better.

