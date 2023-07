Here is your Old Handsome Joe Biden to tell you what all he's planning to do to address the ongoing pandemic, particularly the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

www.youtube.com

Thank you for watching WonkTV.

Yr Wonkette is supported entirely by reader donations. If you can, please help us keep this little mommyblog going with a monthly $5 or $10 donation!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?