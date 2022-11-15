President Joe Biden and White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain took to the Twitters today — while the company's still functioning, at least — to remind y'all that tomorrow, it will have been a year since Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill into law, and then all the trolls started calling them liars because there are still potholes in their town, so where's all that money HUH? And how can you say the law is creating jobs when Twitter and Meta are laying people off? In other words, a very normal day in America!

“Marking a year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law -- the joke of "infrastructure week" has been replaced by a reality of a decade of job-creating, lead-pipe removing, state-of-the-art infrastructure investment.” — Ronald Klain (@Ronald Klain) 1668526945

Biden: One year ago, I signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness.



Since then, we turned "infrastructure week" from a punchline under my predecessor into "infrastructure decade" on my watch.

Klain: Marking a year of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law -- the joke of "infrastructure week" has been replaced by a reality of a decade of job-creating, lead-pipe removing, state-of-the-art infrastructure investment

Fortunately, there were also plenty of people pointing out that we also don't hear anyone in the White House promising a healthcare plan to replace Obamacare in "two weeks," which is indeed nice.

Also too, the White House released a fun fact sheet of funding from the 10-year bill that's been released in each state so far, so you can see where the money actually is going. Yes, we said "fun" because we are big damn nerds. You can look up, for instance, how much your state is getting for its share of the funding for the nationwide network of EV charging stations. In Idaho, that's $10.8 million for 2022 and 2023. Oh, cool, and Idaho has been awarded $5.1 million for the EPA's Electric School Bus program and another $17.7 million for clean transit buses. (Boise has two or three of them already, although I can't say for sure that the funding started with the infrastructure law.)

So yes, much nerdy fun; the end of each state rundown lists several big projects getting funding, like a grant to rehab Boise's airport terminal with modernized heating systems and new, more energy efficient skylights. I'm gonna go tell that whiner on Twitter about THAT! (Fine, maybe not.)

Nationally, the bill has launched 2,800 bridge repair or replacement projects and funded over 5,000 clean school and transit buses, according to another fact sheet, and has been approving state plans for water systems, including replacing lead pipes. All 50 states, DC, and Puerto Rico have had their plans for EV charging stations approved; the first five years of spending will fund charging infrastructure along 75,000 miles of roads and highways, which sounds like a lot to us.

Other funds are going to grid modernization, home energy assistance, and getting broadband internet to rural and urban areas that currently lack it, and -- well hold on, we listed all that stuff when the bill passed, GO LOOK.

WE SAID LOOK: What's In The Infrastructure Bill? What's In Build Back Better? Which Is Which? Wonkette Gets Servicey!

In conclusion, by the time Joe Biden leaves office, we bet maybe we still won't be tired of "infrastructure week" jokes yet, the end.

OPEN THREAD!

[ White House / White House ]

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please give $5 or $10 a month to help us keep this blog's infrastructure in shape. It would be tragic if something snapped in the middle of a really good fart joke.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?