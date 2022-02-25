President Joe Biden has chosen a nominee for the Supreme Court, and as many were betting, it's Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who if confirmed (pretty likely) will be the first public defender and the first Black woman to serve on the Court. If you haven't read Liz's writeup of the appointment, go do that now!

And here's Joe Biden telling us about why he picked Judge Jackson to replace Justice Stephen Breyer. (Spoiler: It's because she's awesome.)



