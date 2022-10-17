Here's some dismal polling news for your Monday morning: A new survey from Clout Research has Republican Christine Drazan up six points over Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor's race, the one that's, again, taking place in Oregon. Drazan is at 43.8 percent to Kotek's 38.4 percent. Independent, Nike-funded, unofficial Drazan campaign chair Betsy Johnson is at 11 percent.

Clout's August poll had Drazan leading with just 33 percent compared to Kotek's 32 percent, and Johnson was at 21 percent. This is disturbing because Johnson's support is seemingly shifting more to Drazan than Kotek. Clout's a Republican-affiliated polling firm. However, its results are consistent with those from non-partisan pollsters at Emerson College and Portland-based DHM research, which showed either Kotek and Drazan in a statistical tie or Drazan outright leading. Absolutely zero polls from the past few months show Kotek ahead.

The most optimistic theory was that Johnson's centrist supporters would realize she can't win and flip to Kotek, but this is starting to become an exercise in straw-clutching.

Oregon Democrats are facing an electoral crisis they can't solve on their own, so they've switched on the Brandon Signal. President Joe Biden swept into Oregon this weekend to save us from special guest villain Christine Drazan. He phone banked with Democrats in Portland and even posed for a photo with City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

“Welcome back to Portland @POTUS @JoeBiden!” — Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty (@Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty) 1665762278

Biden’s most recent involvement in Oregon politics was when he endorsed Democratic incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader, who promptly lost his primary race to actual Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. Sore loser Schrader has since endorsed Johnson, which means we guess he's OK with Drazan winning. Yay, centrism!

Politico reports that a Biden ally concedes, "It's just been a tough year for us." How tough was it? Well, there's apparently "a confluence of factors that threaten to flip the seat" to the Dark Side, including a barrage of Republican attack ads — who could've guessed Republicans would fight dirty? The economic recovery is uneven and local Democrats have struggled to address "quality of life concerns" related to the homeless crisis.

Once on the ground in Oregon, a Biden adviser said he was expected to focus on kitchen table contrasts between Democrats trying to protect and expand health care and the social safety net and Republicans intent on dismantling it. The adviser said Biden world takes some solace in the fact that Oregon has close gubernatorial elections and believes that the hurdles facing Kotek can be overcome, mainly that the money her challengers have thrown at her won’t match the issue set that aligns her more closely with statewide voters: cutting prescription drug costs and backing paid sick leave.



Giphy

As a resident of Oregon’s anarchist jurisdiction, I can assure you that even in Portland, crime and homelessness are the major issues of this election. That’s why Drazan is leading and Kotek is straggling. Way too many center-left voters are willing to ignore Drazan’s extremist positions on abortion and guns because Democrats (currently) control the legislature. How much harm can she do? (The answer is “a lot.”) The governor’s race is a clear referendum on whether Oregonians trust Kotek — and Democrats in general — to “fix” rising crime and homelessness.

Michigan is a genuine swing state, and polls consistently show that voters believe Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer can manage the top issues that concern them. Meanwhile, Oregon Democrats are in dire straits.

Kotek welcomed Biden’s visit, and she told a reporter from KATU-TV, “Whenever the president shows up, it wakes people up. They know it’s an election ... Just for enthusiasm, I think it’s great.”

Drazan’s campaign responded with a statement set to “fiendish cackle”: "The DC political class is in full panic mode to rescue Tina Kotek's failing and flailing campaign.”

OK, yes, Democrats are rightly panicked that Drazan is in a good position to win the governor’s race, and yes, Kotek’s campaign is not exactly awe-inspiring. But on the other hand, SHUT UP!

Kotek would be the ideal Democratic nominee for Oregon governor back in the days when networks called the race for the Democrat just before primetime TV begins. She’s perfectly qualified for the job, but qualifications and successful political campaigns don’t always mix.

[ Politico / Oregon Capital Chronicle ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .



Look at our pretty photos on Instagram!

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?