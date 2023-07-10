Because Joe Rogan is white heterosexual America's problem — fix it, assholes — and we personally still have never actually listened to the babbling dipshit for any length of time, we reckon we still personally have the capacity to be amazed by how stupid he is. For example!

A couple weeks back, Roseanne Barr was doing her latest "please un-cancel me" comeback tour, and she told a podcast host that six million Jews did not die in the Holocaust, but that six million Jews should die right now. “Nobody died in the Holocaust, either. That's the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now, because they cause all the problems in the world. But it never happened. But it never happened." That was the quote. Just before that, she said (correctly) that Joe Biden had won the election, and just afterward, she explained that she is "100 percent Jewish," but that she is different from the Jews who run Hollywood.

It wasn't exactly a coherent interview.

But Joe Rogan just cannot figure out why YouTube might have pulled that video.

Mediaite explains how outraged Rogan was that YouTube pulled this video where Barr "sarcastically" said six million Jews did not die in the Holocaust. (She didn't seem sarcastic, but hey, maybe we do not have the high-brow understanding of comedy that Roseanne and Joe Rogan have.)

On the July 4th edition of The Joe Rogan Experience , Rogan talked with fellow comedian Tom Segura about YouTube’s decision to remove Barr’s interview.



“It’s so crazy. I can’t even understand it. I don’t even understand how this could possibly be real,” Rogan said.



“I just don’t understand how someone could think that this kind of censorship is okay,” Rogan added, also noting that Von can’t post to his YouTube channel for a week and received a strike on his channel as well.



Rogan proceeded to play the full portion of Barr’s comments from the interview.



“It’s all based on the actual Holocaust line for sure,” Segura said after watching the clip.



“It has to be. But she’s Jewish. It’s obvious she’s Jewish. She’s always been Jewish,” Rogan said.

But she's Jewish, it's obvious she's Jewish, she's always been Jewish.

Said the dumbfuck white bro who's responsible for making sure the white bros who listen to him stay just as dumbfuck as he is. It's not even worth responding to.

Rogan noted that her Holocaust comment came after she was obviously poking fun at Biden for winning the election.

Nope. Still not what happened. She was not poking fun at Joe Biden for winning the election. That doesn't even make sense.

Both Barr and [podcast host Theo] Von have said the comments made on the show were done sarcastically and not meant to be an actual denial.

Wocka wocka.

Possibility for consideration: Maybe Roseanne Barr just isn't very good at comedy and should work on her timing. Or maybe she should retire her "sarcastic" comments about how the Holocaust didni't happen, but six million Jews should die.

We are just saying.

