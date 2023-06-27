Well sure, when Jonathan Chait puts in a row like that all the Trump-Russia evidence Special Counsel John Durham had no idea existed, it sounds bad and stupid! (New York mag)



Special Counsel Jack Smith doing a lot of shit in his investigation of Trump's conspiracy to overturn the election, compiled here in Talking Points Memo's fake edition of tabs, "Morning Memo" (ain't even got any cocktails or ugly interior design fails, pffft).

Florida textbooks getting rejected for their lib bias like:

The review of Civics Alive! Foundations and Functions also claims the discussion of "abortion rights" is "inappropriate." This is how the textbook addresses abortion rights:

"Conservatives tend to be more supportive of judicial restraint than are liberals. In their view, elected representatives, not unelected judges, should make policy decisions on such issues as abortion rights and same-sex marriage."

Damn that is some bad lib bias. — Popular Info

Lovely lovely, and Florida textbook reviewers would have about Scanners -ed their own brains: Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg on the radical theology of Mr. Rogers.

Fucking banana peel factory, man.

U up Jim Jordan? (AP)

Supreme Court tells Louisiana to redistrict its racist-ass shit. Florida on deck. — CNN / TPM

Tammy Duckworth told Kyrsten Sinema she'd "have blood on [her] hands" like a common Zooey Zephyr after Sinema took $150,000 from the airlines and then offered an amendment allowing them to slash pilot training. Fucking Sinema. (Intercept)

Held v. Montana climate change trial wrapup. — NPR

A couple of the plaintiffs are the kids of this guy, Ryan Busse, whom I hadn't heard of until a previous story on this mentioned that it was risky to have him associated with the cause, since he's so out loud and partisan and what not. So who is he? A gun industry guy who changed his damn mind and went to work for Gabby Giffords and Old Handsome Joe, per this profile at The Trace.

Why is Joe Manchin pissed at the EV requirements in the Inflation Reduction Act? Well, why isn't he? — Jabberwocking

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis is turning down just $350 million in federal funding for energy-efficient-appliance rebates, sorry Florida, sucks to have Ron DeSantis as gov. (The Capitolist)

Oh my God I'm actually crying I love her so much.

@sports.illustrated Jolien Maliga Boumkwo helped her team earn two points by participating 👏 (via @TopatletiekLive | Twitter) #hurdles #belgium #europeanchampionship #shotput #run

Trump's ambassador to Iceland is running for US Senate in Nevada, and his tenure in Iceland was HILARIOUS . — Daily Beast

That's a good conspiracy theory, The New Republic! Except for the part where RFK Jr. doesn't already know he's a patsy.

Buzzfeed , these are mesmerizing. AI-produced portraits of a "typical" couple from each of the 50 states.

The cutest home makeover? I'm not very whelmed. (Elle Decor)

