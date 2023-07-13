America's greatest art troll, Jon McNaughton, has returned to the large-format rightwing fever dream style that brought him fame all those years ago when Jesus handed the Constitution to George Washington as a barbershop quartet of Founders (including Abe Lincoln, who technically came later) looked on in wonder. McNaughton's latest work, with the concise title "Speak The Truth: Unleashing The Untamed Spirit Of Freedom" (I Shall Never Hear Thy Sweet Chirrup More Alas), depicts all the rightwing media figures you can think of and some you can't, assembled in Independence Hall to sign the Constitution, No Libs Allowed.

McNaughton also includes that Deist libertine Ben Franklin, who seems to be wondering who the hell all those strangely dressed people are.

As is traditional for a McNaugton painting, the author includes a long whiny explication of his motives, noting that his ode to Freedom of Speech for Rightwing Podcasters was inspired by Howard Chandler Christy's 1939 painting of the same subject, which McNaughton claims has "unfortunately been dismissed and forgotten by the elite in Washington" because, well, he doesn't like that it's been "relegated to the east grand stairway of the House wing and seldom included in Capitol tours." He suspects that's because George Washington is "portrayed looking up to Heaven with gratitude," because you know nobody is allowed to believe in God anymore, and certainly not in the Capitol where every session begins with a prayer.

McNaughton also suspects the painting was shuffled off to a place of shame by critics who "disapprove of the artist's chosen method and means of painting it." We assume he's grumpy about the snooty modernists who mock him too, for painting in a realistic style when all the degenerates in the art world today prefer crazy abstract art like your kid could paint.

The great thing about modern wingnuts is that they can find ways to be victimized by literally anything .

Also, we checked the Architect of the Capitol's website, and it turns out that apart from the 16 months when it was displayed in the Rotunda after its 1940 unveiling, Christy's "Signing of the Constitution" has always hung exactly where it is now. It was not demoted by an atheist, nor was it banished by someone who wanted all of George Washington's facial features on one side of his head. We can only assume McNaughton didn't bother finding that out, or that he has a burning grudge against the godless Woke Postmodernist Art Mob of 1942.

Like several of McNaughton's earlier works, the painting includes an answer key, and in a weird burst of effort, McNaughton provides a brief description of all 39 historical figures and rightwing bozos in the painting. Donald Trump, sitting where Christy had Franklin seated, is "A Giant Among Men," even though he appears to be about 35 in the painting.

From his initial presidential campaign to his successful term in office, Trump has been subject to relentless attacks and scrutiny. He has faced constant opposition, yet his unfiltered words and unapologetic actions have resonated with a significant portion of the population. In the painting, Trump stands as a symbol of defiance, challenging the status quo. If we have a fair election without interference or fraud, he will win in 2024. If not, I dare think what will happen.

Rush Limbaugh is there ("Picture him leaning forward, whispering his insights into the ear of President Trump, a moment that encapsulates the profound influence he wielded."), as is Elon Musk ("at great personal cost, Musk champions the necessity of freedom of expression") and serial liar James O'Keefe (who's all about "exposing the truth through the unfettered exercise of free speech"). Tucker Carlson got cancelled for being TOO truthy, but he's there with the rest of them.

Bill O'Reilly puts in an appearance, sans sexual harassment payouts, but a "vital presence in our media landscape, enlightening and enriching public discourse," because where would we be without "Fuck it, we'll do it live!" and "Who put the moon there, smart guy?"

Also, there's Mark Levin, who "possesses a mind that dissects core issues with the precision of a nuclear missile," just one of many reminders that McNaughton writes every bit as well as he paints. Alex Jones is also a pursuer of truth, just never you mind that "billion-dollar lawsuit related to his coverage of the Sandy Hook Massacre," OK?

Convicted felon Dinesh D'Souza is also a super patriot whose "eloquence in communicating ideas and logical reasoning, which hold immense value for our cherished freedoms as Americans, has captivated" McNaughton again and again, as have shiny objects glinting in the sun.

Also Ben Shapiro, with whom McNaughton really sympathizes because Libs are mean to him too. Shapiro is often unfairly and absurdly labeled "as a Nazi racist, despite his Jewish identity and his daily donning of the Yamaka." We think McNaughton meant Yakuza there.

Plus a bunch of other assholes nobody would ever invite to dinner, the end.



