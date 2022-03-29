Missouri GOP Senator, noted January 6 seditionist , and woke women's rights superhero Josh Hawley is sick of all this misogyny and he's not going to take it anymore.

Specifically he's tired of the misogyny inherent in the calls for compromised Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse from cases related to January 6, just because of how his wife Ginni Thomas appears to have been heavily involved in the events that culminated in that attack on the US Capitol and democracy itself. Isn't that misogynistic how people are calling for Clarence to recuse?

Here is a video of Josh Hawley explaining that Ginni Thomas is an independent woman and it just seems strange to him that everybody is being misogynistic by calling for old Pubes McGee to recuse himself.

Oh wait our bad that is Destiny's Child, not Josh Hawley. Common mistake.

Here are the pertinent Hawley quotes:

Asked if he has concern over the texts, Hawley said: “She’s a private individual. He’s a justice on the US Supreme Court, but I think this idea that he is somehow automatically responsible for everything he says – what does that mean? Does she have to get his permission?” — Manu Raju (@Manu Raju) 1648495766

"Minding her better?" "Does she have to get his permission?"

Ahem, no. None of this is about anything like that. It's about how Supreme Court justices are expected in our society to avoid even the slightest appearance of impropriety, and it is not sexist or misogynistic to assume that married couples talk to each other . We know today's rightwing Supreme Court is a clown car full of partisan hacks, so that whole "legitimacy of the Court" idea is deader than a party at teenage Brett Kavanaugh's house after the Natty Light runs out, allegedly . But it does feel like when two people love each other very much and both of them have jobs where they work very hard ruining America every day, it's not unreasonable to think they might talk about it.

Of course, as Wonkette's Liz Dye explained several weeks back, the powers that be have been raising this whole "any questions about Clarence Thomas's appearances of impropriety are sexist attacks on noted feminst hero Ginni Thomas" for a while now. Now that those texts with Mark Meadows have come out — you know, the ones where she was doing her best to tell Donald Trump's White House how to overthrow America to stay in power — it appears even more that some folks, including Thomas herself, have been trying to run some serious interference. All of this is very unfair, of course, because as a reporter for the friendly Washington Free Beacon dutifully scribed, Ginni Thomas didn't plan January 6, and she didn't even storm the Capitol because she got cold.

Did she go to the Willard Hotel afterward, which was pretty much Sedition HQ that day, in order to take off her mittens and warm up by the fire? PFFFFFT IT IS SEXISMISOGYNYWARCRIMES TO EVEN ASK!!!1!1!!!

Three separate sources have told me they believe they saw Ginni Thomas at the Willard on Jan. 6. That's the hotel where rally planners had a headquarters and the Trump allies working to overturn the election had a "command center."https: //twitter.com/JaneMayerNYer/status/1503368665336528900 … — Hunter Walker (@Hunter Walker) 1647266237

But yes, the calls for Clarence Thomas to recuse from any cases involving the election Ginni Thomas and her pals tried to overturn are coming in, and they are coming in strong. Democratic Senators and Senate Judiciary Committee members Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar have called for it, as has Committee Chair Dick Durbin. Ron Wyden and Richard Blumenthal agree. (Republican senators and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy think this is all just fine, of course.)

Klobuchar goes so far as to suggest this is some kind of goddamned fuckin' no-brainer:

'The facts are clear here. This is unbelievable. You have the wife of a sitting Supreme Court justice advocating for an insurrection, advocating for overturning a legal election to the sitting president's chief of staff and she also knows this election, these cases, are going to come before her husband,' Klobuchar said.

Wow, Klobuchar, way to set feminism back by several hundred thousand years. What's next, overturning Roe v. Wade ? Oh haha just kidding Ginni Thomas's husband is probably taking care of that right now.

Meanwhile the House January 6 Select Committee is looking at ways to bring Thomas in for questioning. They're going to invite her nicely.

"It appears that Mrs. Thomas has information relevant to our investigation. It's important that we hear from all witnesses who can help us get answers for the American people about the violence of January 6th and its causes, and that includes Mrs. Thomas," the panel said, according to a statement shared in the email.

And if she fails to show up? Well that will just be sexist of you to even notice her absence!

In summary and in conclusion, Josh Hawley has taught us all today what sexism is, and we are sure we all feel terrible about it.

