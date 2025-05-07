Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky's avatar
Parker Leo Blinsky
44m

Daring choice to go with “The Hitler” hair style.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
1h

They know that most cis women of childbearing age bleed regularly, right?

Right?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
131 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture