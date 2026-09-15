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Oh noooo did widdle Ken Paxton have a big temper tantrum in London and try to steal a man’s phone because that man was filming him on holiday with his mistress? What a sensitive boy Ken Paxton is! [Daily Mail]

That other Texas candidate Bo French, the one who sent the racist tweet about the innocent kids enjoying the football game, is such a bigot that KARL ROVE is like “Know what? I’m out, I’m voting for the Democrat.” KARL ROVE. Meanwhile, that bigot is doubling down on his bigotry. [Texas Tribune / Texas Tribune]

The Supreme Court, by a vote of seven to the two most enthusiastic Trump hole-lickers, has decreed that Trump’s latest anti-mail-in-voting edict may forthwith go fuck itself. [NBC News]

Oh hey, new whistleblower just dropped, says pigfuck yokel plumber Markwayne Mullin’s DHS has been digging through people’s voting records by, in essence, impersonating them, using their personal data to look up their voting records. [New York Times]

Elon Musk’s mommy does not know why you are not as proud of Elon Musk as Elon Musk’s mommy is. [JoeMyGod]

France is pretending to be very sorry for saying the Trump regime has about as much credibility on human rights as North Korea. [New York Times]

The superfuckingtrash government of Erdoğan in Türkiye is leading a major crackdown on the existence of LGBTQ+ people. The EU is concerned like Susan Collins. Europe should punish and shun him in every way. Yesterday they were firing tear gas at protesters, some of whom were chanting “May your so-called holy family go to hell.” (Türkiye’s bigots say they are leading hate campaigns against LGBTQ+ for the sake of the “family,” just like the United States’s bigots do.) [France 24 / Le Monde]

We guess Mitch McConnell is “alive.” [CNN]

The founder of the super bigot National Organization for Marriage (NOM) is having himself a whole hissy fit about Don Jr.’s Russian-oligarch-funded wedding, and let us be the first to stay that the founder of super bigot NOM is correct about that. [JoeMyGod]

Ooh, goodness, Dear Leader Dementia Poops was on one yesterday, having a sudden tantrum about all these people and their so-called alleged concerns about AI. It’s a HOAX, LIKE RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA! He is accusing the American people of having an “outburst.” (Sometimes he treats all voters the way he treats women.) He says the only “guardrails” AI needs are HIS STRONG AND BURLY (High IQ!) hands.

Bless his heart, Ron DeSantis is trying to find a lane again, and he is using the current AI freakout to do it. [Florida Politics]

Trump also tweeted yesterday that he sure does hope you understand that every price increase ever is Joe Biden’s fault, not his fault. Yeah, he’s panicking. [JoeMyGod]

Quite a story: As Morocco Races Toward the World Cup, a Wave of Demolition Is Erasing Old Neighborhoods. [New Lines Magazine]

Oh boy, the One Million Moms (one lady named Monica) saw a movie about a stuffed unicorn that actually literally isn’t for children (and loudly proclaims that fact!) and she is MAD ABOUT THAT. [JoeMyGod]

OK, more stories when we write some!

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