Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
42m

It’s a diamond squid 🦑 in your hed gif, and I’ve got the info about it here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/diamond-squid

Also, you get a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/fc5ee845-c66b-4e2d-acb9-38ebeca66b85?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
39m

LOL, there are some wackadoodle RWNJs out there calling Karl Rove, KARL ROVE(!!) a secret Democrat now.

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