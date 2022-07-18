For this week's Sunday shows post, we are going to focus on Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott.

Appearing with Shannon Bream, the latest contestant in "Who Wants To Host Fox News Sunday?," Scott advocated for Republicans ahead of the midterms as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

But it seems that Scott hasn't changed his rhetoric or idea anytime recently. He just went straight for "bloodbath."

SCOTT: Always great to be with you, Shannon. We've got great candidates. It's going to be a great year. [...] So I think this is going to be a bloodbath for the Democrats this year.

But then Bream asked a question:

BREAM: Assuming that you have a good year, Republicans take back the Senate and the House, the question is then what will you all do to make things better? An opinion piece over at MSNBC says the GOP keeps slamming [Joe] Biden over inflation, but it has no solutions to offer. It says: "We all get how politics works. The party out of power blames the party in power for everything that's bad. But in this case, inflation is directly impacting the lives of all Americans. What is the GOP plan to reduce it? Americans deserve an answer." So, Senator, what is your answer to that question?

The answer to that question, according to Rick Scott, was the same bullshit the GOP has been touting for decades. He also directed people to read his "Rescue America" plan, the same plan that is so horrible that Mitch McConnell has publicly disavowed it and even Scott himself has even at times minimized it like it was a first draft for a high school economics class project.

Scott's plan is so bad and grotesque and unpopular that President Biden has specifically quoted it and Scott personally in speeches. After Bream played a clip of one of those instances, Scott tried to deflect from his failed proposal with some good old "I know you are, but what am I?" logic:

SCOTT: Well, first off, I've always cut taxes, never voted to raise taxes. The Democrats and Biden even now want to raise taxes in every tax bracket.

When Scott says "every tax bracket," he means millionaire and billionaires. As we've seen with gas prices, baby formula or even getting rid of Nazis , the GOP likes to use the pain of Americans for political purposes and has zero intent to actually fixing anything. Scott made abundantly clear in his very next statement his disdain for actual working-class Americans.

SCOTT: But here's what I believe: We've got to get Americans back to work. If you're able-bodied, you don't have young children, you know, incapacitated dependent, get to work.

What insulting and elitist bullshit from a guy famous for defrauding Medicare.

The unemployment rate as of this post is sitting at 3.6 percent , which is slightly above the February 2020 level of 3.5 percent, just before the Covid-19 pandemic. But maybe Scott hasn't noticed, because employment in sectors that impact his state personally, leisure and hospitality, remains at 1.3 million or 7.8 percent below pre-COVID levels . It must be hard for Scott to get a timely mojito these days.

Bream showed headlines about the crazy candidates that might cost the GOP the Senate takeover it's been taking for granted:

Scott tried to deflect by talking about how great their candidates are and their fundraising results. But when Bream brought up fundraising numbers among Democratic candidates, Scott moved the goalposts:

SCOTT: Well, historically, Democrats have been able to raise more money than us. [...] We have great fundraising, but we need more. The Democrats are doing a good job this year raising money. That's why I tell people, you've got to help us.

Then Bream showed Scott a Fox News poll about how voters feel about each party:

Scott sputtered conservative nonsense and meaningless bullshit about "listening to voters" and "outreach," but mostly just hammered his one talking point about inflation.

Then Bream brought up the possibility that Trump might upend the midterms by announcing he'll run for re-election this fall, which terrifies some Republicans:

Bream even quoted from a Washington Post article:

"Of all the selfish things he does every minute of every day, it would probably be the most,” said one prominent Republican strategist, speaking on the condition of anonymity to offer a candid assessment. “Everything we are doing that is not talking about the economy is going to be a disaster."

And Rick Scott just stuck with his inflation talking points. With job growth going up, gas prices going down, the January 6 hearings and policies so unpopular they desperately try to hide what they actually are, Republicans have nothing besides this inflation talking point.

Democrats just need to make that clear.

Have a week.

