Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is not perhaps one out of the 435 members of the House of Representatives that we are just hearing about constantly. He's not the Squad, and he's not Nancy Pelosi, and he's not Kevin McCarthy or Marjorie Taylor Greene. But damn, maybe we should pay attention more, because this congressman who served in the Marine Corps is making some noise this week.[By "we" Evan means "you," since we have been watching because Gallego is the top pick to primary Kyrsten Sinema even if we haven't written about that necessarily, who even knows, maybe we have — Editrix]

Here he is calling Jim Jordan a traitor:

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) after Jim Jordan revealed he sent that Pence text to Mark Meadows: "He’s a traitor to the Constitution of the United States, he has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United States for a while! Why is anybody surprised?"pic.twitter.com/35e71NQgi8 — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1639625017

That would be Rep. Gallego on "The Last Word" last night talking about Jim Jordan sending Mark Meadows texts with hot sexxx tips for how Mike Pence could drive Donald Trump wild in bed by overthrowing democracy. He appears to have opinions about Jim Jordan:

GALLEGO: Jim Jordan's a traitor, he's a traitor to the Constitution of the United States, he's been a traitor to the Constitution of the United States for quite a while, and now we have it in texts.

Gallego then went on to sound the alarm about the "slow-moving coup" happening across the US, led by little Jim Jordan wannabes in state governments everywhere. "The coup is ongoing," said Gallego. "The traitors are still there, and they're going to continue to try to destroy our Constitution every opportunity they have."

If you're thinking that was a pretty "fuck around and find out" statement from Rep. Gallego, here is a literal "fuck around and find out" tweet from him, directed at a member of the Russian parliament:

Fuck around and find out. https: //twitter.com/juliadavisnews/status/1471238761388421127 … — Ruben Gallego (@Ruben Gallego) 1639606077

So why is Democratic Congressman Marine Corps transmitting his boots up Russian politicians' asses on Twitter this week?

Well, as Daily Beast reporter and Russian-media watcher Julia Davis explains, a member of the Russian Duma (parliament) and head of the Rodina political party named Aleksei Zhuravlyov said this week that Russia should kidnap Rep. Gallego. You know, Russian-style, the way civilized people do politics. Zhuravlyov said this on a program they have in Russia called "60 Minutes," which is not the same as the one in America with Lesley Stahl.

Gallego had previously said America might need to get a little more ass-kicky with Russia, if Russia won't back the fuck off of Ukraine:

After returning to the United States from his recent trip to Ukraine, Gallego urged the Biden administration to take additional steps to deter further Russian aggression toward its neighbor by sanctioning Russia and arming Ukraine. In his interview from Kyiv on Sunday, Gallego told CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appetite for another escalation in Ukraine may be tempered only by a harsh military response.



Gallego said that Ukraine should be provided with more advanced weaponry that “will actually put a toll on the Russian troop movements and, you know, unfortunately that means we have to kill some Russians.” He added that Russians “only understand pure power, and we have to give the Ukrainian army and special forces the ability to do that.”

Well then!

All of that made Russia VERY MAD, as Davis explains. How you say GRRR ARGH in Russian? Well, we don't know. We asked Google to translate, and it says the translation for "I am angry enough to jizz in my borscht!" is " YA dostatochno zol, chtoby konchit' v svoy borshch !" But it doesn't provide a direct translation for "GRRR ARGH."

Davis says literally anybody could tell Gallego was talking about Russia's unwelcome war on Ukraine, and wasn't making some general comment about a desire to kill Russians, but the Russian politician on the TV show used it as an excuse to throw a tantrum anyway:

Zhuravlyov [said] Gallego should be placed under surveillance and kidnapped whenever he travels again, in order to transport him to Russia. He specified: “We should be looking for that bud, and if he travels anywhere–grab him [...] and bring him over here.”



Zhuravlyov specified that Gallego should be snatched from wherever he’s at, brought to Russia and forced to explain “whom he wanted to kill.” “This is how we should be acting... Spend 25 years in prison and then when you get out—“IF” you get out—you can tell us whom you wanted to kill,” said Zhuravlyov.

And the host of the Russian "60 Minutes" — NOT LESLEY STAHL, OK? — bellyached some more and the politician bellyached some more, and then Ruben Gallego said "fuck around and find out."

And that is the story of why Ruben Gallego is officially hired to write freelance cuss articles for Wonkette, should he be interested.

The end.

