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wobbly's avatar
wobbly
9m

Sad news about a manly man:

𝗣𝗶𝗹𝗼𝘁 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 ‘𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝘂𝗱𝘀𝗼𝗻’ 𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗔𝗹𝘇𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗺𝗲𝗿’𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘀

Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger – the pilot known for the “Miracle on the Hudson” after safely landing a US Airways flight in New York City’s Hudson river during a 2009 emergency – announced on Tuesday that he was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“For now, this means a name may not come easily to me, I forget a story I have recently told, or I don’t sleep as well, but I am in the beginning of this long journey,” Sullenberger, 75, said in a statement. “This new phase of my life has challenged what it means to be of service. And the answer is to speak up. It is my hope that by sharing this, other families living in the shadows with this disease will feel they too can step forward.”...

“Over the years, when people would ask about the successful outcome of Flight 1549, I would say that ‘courage can be contagious,’ and on that day it helped everyone band together to get everyone off that airplane successfully,” he said in his statement on Tuesday.

“Now we need that courage to battle this disease. I am now part of a larger community with many of you, and we will be courageous together.”

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jul/14/sully-sullenberger-alzheimers-diagnosis

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Prometheus59650
10m

Flies are ANTIFA now and have joined the struggle:

***

Health officials uncovered a serious pest control problem at the Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C., where President Donald Trump was seen last weekend, according to reports on Tuesday.

The latest discovery of flies was among several reported health violations plaguing Trump properties, NOTUS reported.

"Observed a large quantity of small flies in the storage room near the employee restrooms," a Loudoun County health inspector wrote June 30 in a report published by NOTUS.

"In another part of Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C., the health inspector flagged the property for using and storing pest control products not designed for use in a food establishment, health records indicate," NOTUS reported.

Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C. denied any wrongdoing in a statement to the outlet.

“We operate our properties to the highest health and safety standards. These so-called ‘violations’ are fabricated, politically motivated and completely without merit. We stand firmly behind the integrity of our operations and reject these baseless claims,” the golf course statement said.

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