Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6hEdited

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/diminutive-donkey-diablos

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/37e559ad-0495-453a-889e-6e83a12a5640?utm_source=share

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
6h

"It’s like Trump was never born!"

If only!

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