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Want to see what the Kennedy Center looks like without Donald Trump’s name on it? Now you can, because a reporter got up there on that scaffolding! It’s like Trump was never born! [Washington Post]

Seems kinda totalitarian world shit that ABC is having to run a campaign right now explaining to viewers that Hitler’s Regime is trying to control who’s allowed to come on The View, and if you don’t like that, please say something before time runs out. [Washington Post]

Elon Musk wants to SUE Ro Khanna for suggesting that the chainsaw he took to USAID might have literally murdered millions of little children. Hit dogs, do they holler with clownass white South African apartheid baby accents? [Mediaite]

The Trump regime just cannot stop losing in court in its quest to seize all the states’ voting data and do white supremacist fascist things to it. [Democracy Docket]

And here is a federal judge to explain to Trump’s little pomeranian bitch Todd Blanche that he cannot subpoena Tim Walz simply for the unserious purpose of harassing him to make Dear Leader happy. Sorry, dipshit. [AP]

Here is piggy piggy piggy piggy pigfuck James Comer babbling that all of Joe Biden’s pardons should be nullified. Not the terrorists and kid touchers Trump pardons, or the fraudsters who seem to be getting pardons in the most curious of ways, but Joe Biden pardons.

As we were saying, piggy piggy piggy piggy pigfuck.

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Trump’s dumpy blockheaded mini-me Bill Pulte has started firing people at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, because all these inbreds literally think they’re going after the Deep State. [CNN]

Tucker Carlson is not a Republican anymore. [AP]

And neither is Marjorie Taylor Greene, but don’t worry, she’s not a Democrat now, in case you were worried:

Jesus fucking Christ he is so ugly, Part 1:

Jesus fucking Christ he is so ugly, Part 2:

Two film recs for ya:

Can’t remember if I put this first one in here when I first watched it last year, but 4 Moons or Cuatro Lunas is a delightful Spanish language (Mexican) film to watch during Pride month. It’s one of those films that tracks several different storylines at the same time, four to be exact, about gay men in La Ciudad de México. Available wherever you search and find it! (Tubi with ads, probably other places.)

La segunda película is also Spanish language, this time Paraguayan. It’s called 7 Boxes or 7 Cajas, and it’s just a really fun crime thriller, a 17-year-old porter working at the mercado in Asunción gets offered money to transport these mysterious seven boxes, at which point scary shit starts to immediately hit the fan.

So there you go, watch movies, see how much Spanish you understand.

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