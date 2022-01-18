In case you didn't already hate Justice Neil Gorsuch like poison — and if you don't, what are you doing at Wonkette? — NPR's legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg has reminded us all once again what an unmitigated shit that guy is.

Last week, Supreme Court observers noted that Gorsuch was the only justice who refused to wear a mask last at last Tuesday's oral argument. Also that Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor attended the hearing remotely. Turns out those two things were not unrelated.

Justice Breyer took some flack for remaining at the Court after he had a positive rapid COVID test, followed by a negative one. (He later received a negative PCR test.) But it was Gorsuch who went beyond bad judgment to an active display of disregard for his colleagues' health and comfort.

As a diabetic, Justice Sotomayor is particularly vulnerable to coronavirus and has been scrupulous about masking from early on in the pandemic. Mindful of her feelings, Justice John Roberts requested all the justices wear masks during the hearing out of respect for Justice Sotomayor's needs. Three guesses who couldn't be fucking bothered to put a piece of cloth over his face to protect his colleague.

Tell us , Nina Totenberg:

[T]he situation had changed with the omicron surge, and according to court sources, Sotomayor did not feel safe in close proximity to people who were unmasked. Chief Justice John Roberts, understanding that, in some form asked the other justices to mask up.



They all did. Except Gorsuch, who, as it happens, sits next to Sotomayor on the bench. His continued refusal since then has also meant that Sotomayor has not attended the justices' weekly conference in person, joining instead by telephone.

Totenberg adds that Gorsuch "has proved a prickly justice, not exactly beloved even by his conservative soulmates on the court." That's public radio-speak for "he's a raging dickhole."

Honestly, what better metaphor for America today than a small minority of selfish jerks, so fixated on their own individual rights that they treat a requests to display a minimum courtesy and care for anyone else as a gross infringement on their liberties?

Even Justice Samuel Alito had the basic decency to respect his colleague. And when you're being compared unfavorably to Sam Alito, you're not a rugged libertarian. You're just an asshole.

OPEN THREAD.

[ NPR ]



Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!



Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty. And if you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?