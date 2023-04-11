Democratic state Rep. Justin Jones returned to the Tennessee House of Representatives Monday, just four days after Republicans expelled him for the crime of speaking up against gun violence without permission. Jones was returned to office by the Nashville Metropolitan Council, which voted unanimously to name Jones to succeed himself until a special election is held to fill the seat. He's also heavily favored to win that when it's held sometime in the next three months.

Less than an hour after the 36-to-zero vote, Jones and a huge crowd of supporters marched to the state Capitol building for his swearing-in on the front steps outside. Jones told MSNBC's Joy Reid that House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R), who orchestrated the expulsion proceedings against Jones and two other Democrats, "must resign for his attacks on democracy."

“Reinstated #Tennessee St. Rep. Justin Jones-@brotherjones_ speaks to our guest @ministter saying of the statehouse speaker: "We must hold him accountable. He must resign for his attacks on democracy... What we saw on Thursday was an attempt to crucify democracy." #TheReidOut” — The ReidOut (@The ReidOut) 1681168821

Jones said that when he returned to the House he would continue fighting for gun reforms like universal background checks, red-flag laws to temporarily remove guns from people who are a danger to themselves or others, and a ban on assault weapons.

Jones also pledged that he would continue working to restore democracy to Tennessee, which would be a really good idea:

“Jones: Today we're sending a resounding message that democracy will not be killed in the comfort of silence.” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1681168726

Not surprisingly, some on the Right have completely lost their freaking minds, and apparently their vocabulary as well:

When he entered the House as a member once more, Jones was escorted in by Rep. Gloria Johnson, the only one of the three lawmakers who was not expelled for offending the white Republican sensibilities of the Tennessee House by participating in an anti-gun protest. She has said several times that she's quite sure that the expulsion vote against her failed by a single vote because she's white, while Reps. Jones and Justin Pearson are Black.

“Here’s the moment @brotherjones_ walked back onto the house floor arm in arm with @VoteGloriaJ, fist raised ✊🏾” — The Tennessee Holler (@The Tennessee Holler) 1681167969

In his first remarks after being reinstated, Jones called called out the Republican assault on democracy, and made clear he intends to keep getting in Good Trouble. Keep watching after he finishes speaking in the clip below, so you can see Sexton once again being a contemptuous ass. The look on his face as he warns the crowd in the gallery that they're "out of order" doesn't exactly suggest he's looking for a productive dialogue on keeping kids in Tennessee safe from mass shootings.

www.youtube.com

I want to welcome the people back to the people’s House. I want to welcome democracy back to the people's house. [...] I'm hopeful for the days ahead for Tennessee — not because of the actions of this body, but because of the actions of the [...] thousands of people gathered outside, who are calling for something better. [...]



I want to thank you all, not for what you did, but for awakening the people of this state, particularly the young people. Thank you for reminding us that the struggle for justice is fought and won in every generation. [...] No expulsion, no attempt to silence us will stop us, but it will only galvanize and strengthen our movement. And we will continue to show up in the people's House. Power to the people!

And lo, there was glaring by a snotty white man:



Here's a shot of Justin Pearson watching Jones from the gallery, too:

“Reinstated Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) speaks from the floor of the TN House of Representatives, Justin Pearson (@Justinjpearson) watches, fist raised, in support.” — Garrison Hayes (@Garrison Hayes) 1681166539

Tomorrow in Memphis, the Shelby County Commission will hold a vote to choose an interim replacement for Pearson, and as Nashville did, they're likely to choose Pearson to replace himself. There have been rumors that Republicans in the Lege might retaliate against Shelby County if the commissioners reinstate Pearson. Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon told FOX 13 Memphis that "We are also being threatened by the state to take away funding, needed funding to run our schools, to run our municipalities."



The Memphis Commercial Appeal reported yesterday that although the rumor of retaliation is "widespread," its reporters were unable to find out where the threat were coming from — if there are indeed any threats. Doug Kufner, comms director for Sexton, said in a statement that the House speaker "will continue to be supportive" of $350 million in state funding for sportsball stadium renovations planned for Memphis.

“The House hasn’t entered into budget negotiations with the Senate at this time,” Kufner said. “(Sexton) is hopeful the funding will remain in when the final budget is presented on both floors.”

Well that's a pretty definite non-denial denial, isn't it? Sexton is very supportive, but then, one never knows how the budget process will play out, heh heh, does one?

Kufner also said there was no truth to rumors that Jones and Pearson would not be seated if they were appointed by their county governing bodies. Since Jones was seated, that seems like good news for Pearson.

The Commercial Appeal also notes that the fears of retaliation aren't entirely without precedent. Shelby County Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery pointed out that in 2018, the state cut $250,000 in funding for Memphis's bicentennial celebration, and then-Rep. Steve McDaniel (R) said quite openly in media interviews that the cuts were payback for Memphis having removed Confederate monuments in 2017. So as a great man once said, we'll have to see what happens.

On MSNBC yesterday, Rep. Jones mentioned that he found himself in an elevator with state Rep. Bud Halsey, the guy who filed the resolutions to expel Jones, Pearson, and Johnson. He says he asked Halsey if he'd learned anything, but Halsey didn't reply. It is a good clip.



“Jones: I actually happened to be on the elevator with the representative who filed the resolution to expel me. I greeted him and I also asked him did he learn anything from this experience..” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1681182366

Sounds like the dude just tried to stick his tail between his legs and hide. Jones once again called Sexton an "enemy of democracy," so it doesn't seem like he, Pearson, or Johnson have been intimidated by their chastisement. Good on them!

[NBC News / HuffPost / Memphis Commercial Appeal / Image: Rep. Gloria Johnson on Twitter (cropped)]

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please help us out with a monthly donation of $5 or $10, so we can be in good trouble, not bad trouble!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?