Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Mitt Romney is retiring, and yeah yeah, fuck Mitt Romney, that guy sucks a lot. AND has one of the only spines left in Republican politics, which is important. AND, we owe him a couple of apologies: He was right about Russia, which we spent years howling in laughter about what kind of stupid shit ass would think Russia was a threat, and he was correct about the correct height of Michigan’s trees. Also, he tried to do a (not bad!) expanded child tax credit after Joe Manchin fucked the one we had. So we are sorry for those and only those, Mittens Romney, the rest of the shit we laughed at you at was VERY well-deserved … and … he’s the only one wrestling with: This madness has come on us for our sins. — This excellent, don’t-miss McKay Coppins at The Atlantic begins with all Mitt Romney’s premonitions of death (COMMENT RULES IN EFFECT OBVIOUSLY, JERKS)

Child poverty spiked because fuck Joe Manchin. (Popular Info) Guess it must be time to cut WIC! (Civil Eats)

Trump, OLD? No, that man is in the picture pink of health, I’m sure. (Digby at Salon)

Three million new businesses in 2023? Is that a lot? Oh it is? Fuck Joe Biden. (Census)

Oh no oh no oh no. The New Yorker on the little Black girl who took her own life (wonklink) in Utah, and the school district that called it all fake news. Oh lord oh lord oh lord.

From the comments, yes, Elon Musk dismantling Twitter’s servers by hand is not optimal. But if you’re the right kind of biographer, well, what a thrilling treat. (Techdirt)

How embarrassing for Michael Lewis, the man who explained The Big Short, to fall for all this crypto Ponzi nonsense. And Mr. Wonderful. And Bill Clinton. Every graf is more embarrassing than the last. — New York mag

This is a very good story about Radley Balko’s mostly good dogs, with the requisite throw-away fact about how drug-sniffing canines are trained to please their handlers instead of to find drugs, because how could Radley Balko not?

Share this post with everyone you know! Share

NERDS! Here is a thing about … grid! (David Roberts)

Our friends Harlan Crow (not Harlan Crow) are taking Shy and me sailing in the British Virgin Islands over Thanksgiving, and our family (not coming) is piiiiissssed. Expect to see a lot of tabs I am looking at over the next two months! (Good Moon Farm)

Here is my favorite picture of half of our friends Harlan Crow (not Harlan Crow) taking us to St. Martin and look how mad my 17-year-old son is (now almost 30-year-old and Tallulah’s dad!) at having to be in the Caribbean.

That is fucking hilarious. But sad he doesn’t get to come to the BVI :(