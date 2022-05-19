When somebody leaked Samuel Alito's deep dark masturbatory fantasy about controlling all uteri, we were glad to see Vice President Kamala Harris front and center that same week saying "HOW DARE THEY!"

So today, you get to watch Harris meet with abortion providers and hear their stories. Because we are not running away from this shit heading into these midterms.

By the way, here's a little factoid for you: according to a new poll, 66 percent of Democrats say they're more likely to vote in November based on Alito's madman screed, as opposed to only 40 percent of Republicans. Have fun with that, Republicans!

Watch live:

