President Joe Biden may not always be the greatest at saying the word "abortion" out loud, but oh boy, Vice President Kamala Harris does not have that issue.

She was already scheduled to speak to Emily's List last night, but in light of this week's news, the address she gave took on added urgency.

If anybody is wondering what maybe the Biden administration ought to be doing when it comes to the midterms, the fight to preserve abortion access, or to help Americans get a true idea of who the vice president is — one that rises above the din of roaring racist bullshit people like Tucker Carlson are injecting into the discourse — we humbly suggest that letting Veep Harris walk on to national stages on a regular basis and shout "How DARE they!" would be a good start.

www.youtube.com

People's anger has just been activated in a way the country's Christian fascist trash could never have imagined. That needs to be channeled in productive ways, and this speech showed that the vice president is ready to do that.

It started with a laugh, though. Just as Harris had begun to say how Roe v. Wade had protected women's rights, there was some big huge crashing sound. She immediately smirked and said, "Yeah, it's powerful!" like the thundering sound had been made by Roe itself.

But then she got real serious. "If the Court overturns Roe v. Wade , it will be a direct assault on freedom, on the fundamental right of self-determination to which all Americans are entitled." She continued:

Roe protects the right to access abortion. It also protects a woman's right to make decisions about what she does with her own body. [...]



We have been on the front lines of this fight for many years, all of us in this together. And now we enter a new phase. There is nothing hypothetical about this moment.

Speaking directly to the Emily's List audience, she emphasized the importance of electing pro-choice Democrats, and many more of them. (If you want a way to do that, look into the primary race in Texas between incumbent Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar, the only Democrat who voted with Republicans against enshrining Roe into federal law, and Jessica Cisneros, who is pretty sure the time is damn well past for that fuckin' garbage.)

Harris noted that in the event of Roe 's demise, in almost half the country people will lose abortion rights entirely or have them severely curtailed, and that in 13 states it will happen immediately. And then she started saying HOW DARE THEY, HOW VERY DARE THEY:

Those Republican leaders that are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women — well we say HOW DARE THEY? HOW DARE THEY tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her own body? HOW DARE THEY! HOW DARE THEY try to stop her from determining her own future? HOW DARE THEY try to deny women their rights and their freedoms?

It was good, it was real good.

Harris got a grin on her face as she remembered being on the Senate Judiciary Committee and asking Mr. Stranger Danger himself, Brett Kavanaugh, if there were any laws that specifically regulated the male body. He was, of course, stumped.

And then she got real specific about what kind of precedent it sets for the Court to suddenly decide, as Alito obviously has, that people don't deserve a right to privacy. “Think about that for a minute," Harris said. "When the right to privacy is attacked, anyone in our country may face a future where the government can interfere in their personal decisions. Not just women; anyone .”

And Harris was very clear about what's at stake here if this troupe of unqualified and unelected liars in robes is allowed to have its sneering decisions about Americans' personal fucking lives stand:

And it has never been more clear which party wants to expand our rights, and which party wants to restrict them. It has never been more clear. It has never been more clear which party wants to lead us forward and which party wants to push us back. You know, some Republican leaders, they want to take us back to a time before Roe v. Wade . Back to a time before Obergefell v. Hodges . Back to a time before Griswold v. Connecticut .



But we are not going back. We are not going back .

Roe is just the beginning. People need to hear that every day between now and the midterms.

So yeah, Harris is the right voice on this, and we hope to see her more. Even Politico Playbook noticed it this morning.

And the American people are with her. Americans love legal abortion. Americans do not love Christian fascists, and the fascists know it. They wouldn't have worked so hard to steal the Court so that vicious religious ideologues like Sam Alito could shit on paper and thereby force the majority of the country to submit if they thought the American people would ever want to be on their side.

So yes, more like this please, as they say on the worldwide web. More like this, please.

