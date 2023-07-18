Vice President Kamala Harris meets with state attorneys general to discuss the fentanyl crisis. Fox News will probably cover this as though she’s instead meeting with the five major fentanyl-pushing drug cartels.
The heinous clash between America's unwinnable war on drugs and the profit-motivated mass marketing of Oxycontin initiating in the 1990's has served as the foundation to the deadly opioid use and abuse now scourging this nation.
Branding addicts as criminals has only exacerbated the situation.
"George Soros part of global, child trafficking, adrenochrome-harvesting cabal"
(Looks up current picture of George Soros.)
I don't think adrenochrome actually works.