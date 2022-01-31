Vice President Kamala Harris almost died on January 6.

This isn’t hyperbole. Multiple law enforcement officials confirm that Harris drove within several yards of a pipe bomb lying next to a bench outside the Democratic National Committee headquarters. She was inside the DNC building for two whole hours before the bomb was discovered. The device was described as “viable and potentially fatal."

This is all part of a reported “security lapse” on January 6 as law enforcement were busy protecting elected officials and fending off the MAGA mob during what Rep. Andrew Clyde described as a “normal tourist visit.”

Bombs were planted the night of January 5 at the DNC, as well as outside the Capitol Hill Club and the Republican National Committee. This doesn’t mean it was a generalized Antifa attack against government, as Donald Trump had spent the last few weeks expressing his contempt for the Republican establishment that wouldn’t help him steal an election.

As the vice president-elect, Harris received Secret Service protection after the election she and Joe Biden won but Trump was actively trying to overturn (he now admits it!). There’s no evidence the Secret Service wasn’t fully invested in keeping Harris safe, but there was some speculation that Mike Pence was reportedly afraid that Secret Service agents might abduct him to enable Trump’s mad scheme.

CNN reports:

The fact that Harris was so close to potential danger for that period of time raises additional questions about the security measures in place to protect her.



"In order to maintain operational security, the Secret Service does not discuss protective means and methods," a Secret Service spokesman told CNN in a statement.

Considering that we might have another, just as blatant, coup attempt in 2024, the Secret Service needs to have a public discussion about how they’ll keep Biden and Harris safe. If the GOP regains control of the House next year, they are arguably even greater targets. There’s already been more than idle talk about Republicans electing Trump speaker just so he can bum rush his way back into the White House. Impeachment and removal is unlikely; there aren’t enough votes in the Senate. But we’re talking about Trump here, so we can’t overlook the more direct options. Did you listen to his rally this weekend? Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said Trump should return to the White House in 2024 ... “and maybe before.” That’s not a joke. That’s advocating for a coup.

Harris personally addressed the incident during her remarks on the anniversary of January 6:



HARRIS: On that day, I was not only Vice President-elect, I was also a United States senator. And I was here at the Capitol that morning, at a classified hearing with fellow members of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Hours later, the gates of the Capitol were breached.



I had left. But my thoughts immediately turned not only to my colleagues, but to my staff, who had been forced to seek refuge in our office, converting filing cabinets into barricades.

A year has passed and the person suspected of planting the bombs is still at large. Last March, the FBI released security camera footage of the suspect walking to and from the scene of the crimes while carrying a backpack "believed to contain the bombs at 7: 40 p.m., sitting on a bench outside the DNC at 7:52 p.m., carrying the backpack down an alley between the RNC and the Capitol Hill Club at 8:14 p.m., and then finally exiting the alley to First Street SE. At one point in the clip, the suspect can be seen waving to a passing police car.”

He waved at the police, y'all. Man, I don’t wave at cops even if they’re marching in a parade. They might confuse my hand for a gun.

Increasingly, it seems almost like dumb luck that multiple elected officials weren’t murdered on January 6, creating the very sort of instability that might lead a deranged, defeated president to declare martial law and remain in office forever.

It’s some scary shit.

[ CNN / Business Insider ]

