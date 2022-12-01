To provide a definitive answer to the question "Have we finally heard enough about Ye (née Kanye West) and his antisemitism?" the guy turned up on Alex Jones's "InfoWars" internet show today and made clear that he really relishes his new role as a pariah, and apparently desires even more shunning.

West appeared in a full-face mask with eyeholes that may or may not have been zippered shut, and brought along his Trump Thanksgiving dinner guest White Power Ranger Nick Fuentes, who we think maybe managed not to say anything racist or antisemitic, but only because West didn't let him (and barely Jones) get a word in edgewise. Along the way, West said he really liked Hitler, no really, Hitler did a lot of good stuff, and also he repeated basically every antisemitic stereotype possible.

We're still looking for a transcript, but we don't know that it's all that necessary. The worst stuff is already being cited and discussed. The Daily Beast's Will Sommer notes that within the first 30 minutes of the program, the interview monologue went off the rails. Jones, who's not exactly a stranger to having antisemitic guests on his show, tried to defend Kanye and downplay all the evil shit he's said recently.

JONES: You're not Hitler. You're not a Nazi, you don't deserve to be called that and demonized.



WEST: Well, I see good things about Hitler, also ... Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.

So in case you were wondering why "Especially Hitler" was trending today, that would be it.

Here's video , with West's full antisemitic garbage rant — accompanied by the curbstomp scene from American History X for some reason — to make clear what came in that partial quote there. Needless to say, it is not safe for work or in any other context:

“Kanye West on Alex Jones: "I see good things about Hitler .... Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."” — Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1669916548

Ye claimed he loves everyone, and complained that Jewish people are telling him to "love us, and love what we're doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we're pushing with the pornography," because if you think Hitler was a cool dude you may as well sound like Joseph Goebbels. Hitler, he said, created highways and even invented the microphones that great artists like West use, which happens not to be true. German companies made good mics. Hitler didn't design dick. Also it sounds like Kanye's brain can't even process its conspiracy theories correctly.

“Kanye's claim in this Alex Jones interview that Adolf Hitler "invented the very microphone that I use as a musician" appears to be a misstatement of a (false) legend that the Nazis invented the microwave oven.” — Angus Johnston (@Angus Johnston) 1669918500

But were ANY OF THIS true, would that offset genocide and world war?

It got even stupider. Kanye pulled out a little fishnet on a handle, the kind you'd use for a home aquarium, and a bottle of Yoo-hoo chocolatish drink, and proceeded to have a very funny pretend dialogue with "Net and Yoohoo," GET IT? He gave the imaginary Israeli prime minister a high-pitched puppet voice and had him say that "we" (Jews) would come and take away your children and suppress free speech and kill everybody. It was too insane even for Alex Goddamn Jones.

“Have you met Kanye’s new special friends “Yoo-hoo & Mr. Netty??” 🦇 Especially Hitler’s InfoWars 📺 https: //t.co/3fRdMpuksP” — The Astute Galoot (@The Astute Galoot) 1669919450

NBC News reporter Ben Collins said on Twitter that that was "one of the more tame parts of the interview, and we'll take his word for it. At one point, Jones tried to push back by calling for only kinder gentler forms of Jew-hating. We'll unspool Collins's summary here:

This InfoWars interview with Kanye West is getting so thoroughly antisemitic that even Alex Jones is pushing back, after West has spent the last few minutes accusing Jews of being pedophiles. "I think most Jews are great people," Jones says. "But I agree there's a Jewish mafia."



Honestly I'm not sure what to do here. I cannot tell you how unbelievably antisemitic this Kanye West Infowars interview is. This is straight up, old fashioned Naziism being mainstreamed fromcelebrities who are in the ear of the last U.S. president.[ emphasis added — Dok ]



I cannot believe I'm saying this, but Alex Jones seems uncomfortable here, trying to get Kanye to take off the mask that covers his entire face and to at least slow down on the hatred of Jews. "I'm not on that whole Jew thing," Jones says.



This is just a shockingly antisemitic interview. However bad you think it is from the random quotes from Kanye today, it's considerably worse. Overt Naziism that is making Alex Jones himself squirm.

Barf. And don't waste any time feeling embarrassed for Jones; this is his audience's wavelength and they find it hilarious. How is this not the freakshow he's been headed for anyway?

Might be another good time to re-watch Network .

The shitshow had precisely one good outcome: At long last, the Republican House Judiciary Committee finally deleted its infamous tweet from October. You know the one, where they simply said "Kanye. Elon. Trump."



That finally came down just today, after it was widely quote-tweeted by people quoting West verbatim:

So I suppose we should all remember that Kanye West did some good things, huh?

The frightening thing to worry about now: Having gone this far, how will the Right amp up the hateshow beyond this?

This is the world where we live, OPEN THREAD.

