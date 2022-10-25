Time for another fun visit with One America News reporter Kara McKinney, whom we're nicknaming Homeschools McGee, even though we don't actually know if she graduated from homeschool.

Last week she was arguing that incel mass shootings were happening because of ALL THIS SEX! (Not the kind the incels are having, but the kind they are being denied. Yes, it kind of felt like she was defending incel logic.)

This week is how the crime rate is going up because of ALL THESE WITCHES! Yay, Halloween stuff!

And you can tell it's the fault of ALL THESE WITCHES by going to your local Barnes & Noble.

McKinney's guest was a messed up TradCath guy named Timothy Gordon, and they were talking about masculinity, because if you get two white conservative Christians sitting around for long enough, before long they're going to start blubbering about lost masculinity.

McKinney wanted to know if all the crime was going up because good big strong men won't stop crime anymore.

KARA MCKINNEY (HOST): Is this a direct symptom do you think, an outgrowth, of the crisis of masculinity that we have in the West? Because we don't have strong men anymore to keep in check those who do evil.

Not even strong men who watch OAN while they braid their big burly knuckle pubes!

And McKinney's guest said yes, because:

TIMOTHY GORDON (GUEST): Post-Christendom humanity is savagery.

You betcha. And Mid-Christendom humanity was so civilized.

Gordon babbled a bit about "post-feminist Christians" who are Ned Flanders instead of "taking back Western Civilization," and McKinney thought he was exactly right because:

MCKINNEY: You know that's exactly right because what have they told us for so many decades now that, you know that prioritizing masculinity as outlined in the Bible, that that's how we get violence and aggression.

You know all that He-Man Bible shit like "turn the other cheek" and "blessed are the meek." To be fair, though, that's Jesus, and white conservatives really aren't much into that guy.

McKinney said that "as we knock down, you know, true masculinity and true men in their status in society," that's what has led to men who prey on women and children. Weirdly she didn't talk about all the white Christian pastors and youth group leaders who are constantly getting arrested for preying on children. Maybe she forgot.

That's when Gordon started saying words about "masculinity" and "true monarchy" and being "kingly," whining that people always think those things are "tyrannical":

GORDON: Absolutely. Masculinity, like true monarchy, is what we should expect in a well-ordered society. Why do the feminists and those who have accepted the premises of the feminists always presume that to be masculine or to be kingly is always to be tyrannical?

Yeah, we dunno. Let's talk about WITCHES and BARNES & NOBLE.

Because Kara McKinney knows what is happening, and it is that the crime is going up and the people are leaving churches and people are attacking the church and PAGANISM IS RETURNING.

MCKINNEY: It's sad that as we see Christianity receding, the pews getting more and more empty as the years go by, the society gets anti-Christian in one aspect and then it starts to attack the church, you know, with hatred and vitriol, but also in the same way we see paganism making a return.

McKinney knows this is happening because she sees it, at Barnes & Noble.

MCKINNEY: Me and one of my producers off camera always talk about Barnes & Noble, you can't go into a Barnes & Noble these days without witchcraft and occult imagery everywhere. And it's really being forced on people right now. Do you think this kind of pagan idea of, you know, the strong dominate the weak, you know,vae victis , you know, woe to the vanquished. That that's also kind of making a comeback as well in the post-Christian era that you're describing.

Lot going on at Kara McKinney's local Barnes & Noble! Woe to the vanquished! Etc.

Gordon thought McKinney made a great point.

GORDON: Yeah remember, that's a great point Kara. Remember the original sin between Adam and Eve in the garden is the sin of feminism.

Is it, though ?



And they talked, and they talked, and they talked, about how pagan masculinism is bad and "only Christian masculinism can save Western civilization." But can it save Kara McKinney's local Barnes & Noble? That's what we need to know.

For the rest of the transcript, visit your local Media Matters, if you can even handle the truth.

