It's Election Day afternoon, so if you need a little motivation to get off the couch and get everyone you've ever met (who's not a conservative) off the couch to go vote, here's Kari Lake promising journalists (threatening?) that she's going to be their worst nightmare for eight years.

“Kari Lake to reporters: "I'm going to be your worst frickin' nightmare for 8 years, and we will reform the media as well. We're gonna make you guys into journalists again."” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1667937011

OK, garbage fascist.

It sounds like the lines are long in Arizona, and there have been some issues with vote tabulation machines. The rightwing plan has been to blame whatever difficulties have arisen out there on Democrats, even though elections are run entirely by Republicans in Maricopa County.

For example:

“Charlie is a little stressed today.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1667937546

What, what is his crooked-shaped head hyperventilating about?

“Charlie Kirk doesn't have a clue what he's talking about. Democrats don't run elections in Maricopa County. The Board of Supervisors is 4-1 Republican as is the county recorder. 2020 was safe and secure.” — Dillon Rosenblatt (@Dillon Rosenblatt) 1667934990

Okeydoke, Charlie. If you can't settle down, cry about it.

Anyway, here's more about what's happening in Arizona.

Elsewhere, um, we don't know. Hillary Clinton has won Guam, obviously.

Is turnout good? It looks like turnout might be good in some places!

“BREAKING: talking w/ the Chair of the Wisconsin Dem Party @benwikler, who confirms youth turnout in Wisconsin is *360%* HIGHER than in 2018. If you're in Wisconsin, remember that there is same-day voter registration. Get out there & cast your ballot. 7 hours left. Let's win this.” — Victor Shi (@Victor Shi) 1667934507

Here is what we know for sure: Any place Democrats win, Republicans will scream that it has been stolen, especially if it is one of their most high-profile white supremacist fascist candidates. Republican wins will obviously be pure and holy and blessed.

Oh, and because of how different places count their votes, certain places might again have a red mirage like they did in 2020, which turns more Democratic as counting continues. For instance Pennsylvania, which isn't allowed to even process the mail ballots for counting (opening the outer envelopes, checking the signatures) until Election Day. This is because Republicans have made it so, in order that they may delay counting as long as possible, and then point at the delays and scream "FRAUD! MULE! MULE FRAUD!"

On the other hand, Arizona's counting happens in a different order, which may make things look artificially better for Democrats at the beginning.

The point is that if things start moving toward Democrats in Pennsylvania late tonight while at the same time they start moving toward Republicans in Arizona, we will be faced with that age-old American situation called Fraud And Not-Fraud.

Pennsylvania GOP, Court Demand Counties Finish Counting Ballots Before They're Allowed To Start

If you want good and reliable numbers to start obsessing over — like for instance, Hillary Clinton DID NOT win Guam, we are sorry for doing a disinformation! Actually Guam's non-voting delegate in the House flipped from D to R, womp womp — this Twitter list made by Josh Marshall from Talking Points Memo is a good place to start.

Oh, and here are the results from that place in New Hampshire that votes first, Dicksnatch Crotch or whatever it is called. Republican Governor Chris Sununu wins, as do Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan and Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster. Nobody votes for that grundlesmell Don Bolduc.

“Some early results coming in. @GovChrisSununu, @SenatorHassan and @RepAnnieKuster take the top spots in their races in Dixville.” — Tim Callery (@Tim Callery) 1667937338

Splittin' tickets up there in Porksnot Canyon. Huh. (Also in Guam. They might have elected a Republican delegate for the first time in decades, but their governor and their legislature will be Democratic.)

We'll be liveblogging starting at 7: 30 p.m. ET!

OPEN THREAD until then.

