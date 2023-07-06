Recently People mag had a headline that said noted sad Arizona election loser Instagram filter idiot Kari Lake had pretty much moved to Mar-A-Lago and was running around the place chasing Donald Trump's fart clouds like a cat chasing a laser pointer that's actually farts. She "practically lives" in one of the suites, their source said. She's just hanging around in case Donald Trump wants to make her vice president, you know, if he's into that sort of thing.

No pressure! She's just right here and all. Wearing this hat that says "World's Best Grandpa," but she crossed that out and wrote "Veep" with a Sharpie.

Her team denied the report, but Lake also denies that she lost the Arizona gubernatorial election, so she's not the most reliable narrator.

Now the Daily Beast reports that Lake's presence is wearing thin, Trump's aides think she's annoying, even Trump maybe thinks she's annoying, and her desperate little campaign to be chosen as Trump's running mate simply by being the most recent face he's seen at all times is completely transparent.

Nobody said the actual words, "get the fuck out," but we're getting those vibes from these quotes.

“She’s a shameless, ruthless demagogue who wants power and will do whatever she has to do to get it,” a Trump adviser told The Daily Beast.

Oh dear. That person said Trump himself isn't near as excited about Lake as he used to be. And two of Trump's advisers say he doesn't like how much attention Lake requires.

As one of the advisers put it, she’s a “spotlight hound.”

And as another adviser, or maybe the same adviser, put it:

One of the two Trump advisers, who has spoken with Trump about the matter, said the former president doesn’t appreciate Lake “running around saying she should be VP.”

And:

“Tells you all you need to know that he did not make her his national spokeswoman,” the same adviser added. “She was an obvious choice.”

LMAO everybody hates her so much. She should file a lawsuit claiming people's hatred for her is rigged. Or demand a recount. And then another one.

A third Trump adviser, who has likewise spoken to Trump about the matter, said they believe Trump “sees through her gambit for the vice presidency.”



“You don’t have to be a wizard to figure that out,” this source continued. “She is a woman that knows what she wants and knows how to get it.”

Hate her hate her hate her hate her hate her.

A fourth Trump adviser pulled open Google Maps and noted that if you drive out the gates and down the A1A in either direction, or just go east and step directly into the Atlantic Ocean to play "Gotcha Last" with an orca, those are all valid ways to go the fuck away.

Just kidding we made up that adviser.

Team Lake responded by saying SHUT UP! THEY DO TOO LIKE ME! TRUMP LIKES ME! EVERYBODY LIKES ME! DO YOU LIKE ME? CHECK YES OR NO!

A spokesperson for Lake chalked up the drama to “pathetic attempts from Team DeSantis” to divide Trump from his biggest supporters. “MAGA world is more United [sic] than ever and ready to win big in 2024,” this spokesperson said.

Are all the Trump advisers the Daily Beast talked to here on Team DeSantis? As the Beast notes, "It's not DeSantis operatives who say Lake is starting to overstay her welcome—it’s Trump’s own people."

That's the moment in the Daily Beast article where they note that Lake is such a drooling sycophant that she said recently that Trump doesn't even need a vice president because "he is that powerful as a leader." And this is the point in this Wonkette article where we remind readers that Lake also once said Trump has "Big Dick Energy."

That also happens to be the part of every article where all readers throw up until they die of natural causes, so we guess we are finished typing now.

Kari Lake is never going to be vice president, of anything. The end.

[ Daily Beast ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.



Just got to BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?