The supply chains that COVID-19 upended have returned to normal. Thanks, Obama — or more accurately Joe Biden. (Wall Street Journal)

The more we learn about January 6, the more chilling it all is. Worse, a significant portion of Americans either don't care or fully approved. (New Yorker)

New York Democrats rightly oppose Gov. Kathy Hochul's conservative judicial nominee. Look, in today's reality, there's no reason a Democratic governor with a Democratic supermajority shouldn't be nominating judges to the left of Angela Davis. We have to counter the right-wing hacks. (Bolts Mag)

I agree that Joe Biden has had a solid year politically, but I strongly disagree with this headline. (Twitter)

“Michael A. Cohen: As we near New Year's Eve, Biden is in an envious position for a first-term president. https://t.co/ykv0NtfbMp” — MSNBC (@MSNBC) 1672070467

Certain Supreme Court justices just won't shut up during oral arguments. It's enough to make you miss the calming fascist silence of Clarence Thomas. (NPR)

The creator of my wife’s favorite Indian dish has passed away. We should order some chicken tikka masala soon in his honor but after my father returns to South Carolina. He doesn't do Indian. (New York Times)

Black people are changing the suburbs. As George Clinton would say, “We’re gaining on you!” (Politico)

Parker Malloy on the scourge that is access journalism. (Dame)

An ode to the paper boy. If I could've safely ridden a bike, I might have had the job in my youth. (Denver Post)

Would alien visitors who mastered interstellar travel be peaceful and socialist? My awareness of human history suggests instead that such beings would be aggressive and hostile conquerers. Don't accept any blankets from them. (The Nation)

I was talking with a friend recently about how grapefruit is a no-no for people on certain types of medication. I only ever consume grapefruit as a key ingredient in a Paloma, so obviously this would be a significant loss for me. (The Atlantic)

A helpful guide to family-friendly restaurants in Portland, though this includes a couple brunch places where your child will age into adulthood before you're seated. (Eater)



The secret origin of the holiday wassail.

www.youtube.com

