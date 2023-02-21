Some more background on US President Joe Biden's long weekend in Kyiv, Ukraine. Suck it, Putin. (The Daily Beast)

Packers Sanitation Services Inc. was slapped with a $1.5 million fine for illegally employing minors in hazardous jobs. (QZ)



Wisconsin Republicans might screw up their chance to maintain control of the Supreme Court. Hooray! (The Bulwark)

Maybe we could just chill out about inflation for a while. (The Nation)

Nikki Haley doesn't just need a Black History refresher. She's also shaky on the white stuff. (Twitter)

“The Constitution was written before George Washington became president, so… this is awkward.” — VoteVets (@VoteVets) 1676853149

Five people shot and one killed at a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade Sunday. (CBS News)

Chicago cops killed someone and then lied about it! Why, it's almost like a pattern of behavior. (Also the Nation)



That damn bird flu has left the world with an "existential choice," says The Atlantic.

Our criminal justice system is hardly equitable. (The New Yorker)

Remote work has made it possible for some people to secretly work two full-time jobs at the same time. It's like when Alex Keaton had two dates to the prom. No, seriously, someone needs to make this movie. (Slate)

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak objects to Roald Dahl’s publisher, Puffin, subtly re-editing the author's work for modern audiences.

On Monday, Sunak’s official spokesperson said: “When it comes to our rich and varied literary heritage, the prime minister agrees with the BFG that we shouldn’t gobblefunk around with words. I think it’s important that works of literature and works of fiction are preserved and not airbrushed. We have always defended the right to free speech and expression.”

Author Philip Pullman suggests leaving Dahl's books alone and just let them go out of print. (The Guardian)

It's been 20 years since How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days. Yes, I have rewatched recently to enjoy Kathryn Hahnand Bebe Neuwirth. (Vanity Fair)

Adam Conover interviews Snitching author Alexandra Natapoff on his "Factually" podcast.

Stop Snitching with Alexandra Natapoff - FACTUALLY www.youtube.com

