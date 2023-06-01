Here's an important fact for all patriotic Americans to know, and ALSO THE MEDIA, ARE YOU LISTENING, THE MEDIA?

A huge majority of non-LGBTQ+ Americans, 70 percent, are just fine with big companies supporting the LGBTQ+ community. The Hill reports on a new survey from GLAAD that says 84 percent of non-LGBTQ+ folks support equal rights. People are fine going to church with and having family members who are LGBTQ+. They're fine with LGBTQ+ representation in the media. It says 86 percent of non-LGBTQ+ people agree that the rise in online hate against LGBTQ+ people is driving the rise of hate and violence offline.

The numbers are overwhelming. And you know why? Because despite what it seems like sometimes, the majority of Americans actually aren't deranged freaks like Matt Walsh and all the other creepers trying to boycott and terrorize every company that puts up a pride flag.

We've been saying that the fascist MAGA skidmarks are much smaller in number than their constant bitching and moaning would suggest, and that the media needs to get a clue about this. We've been saying these are screaming death yelps of a disappearing cohort of Christian supremacist bigots, who are dying old age (and the occasional fireworks accident), only to be replaced by kids turning 18 who are their literal negation.

And we've been saying that the anti-Bud Light/anti-Target/anti-goddamn-whatever-else movement is an extremely online movement, and that its proponents sound like utter lunatics to all normal people.

On that note, Kayleigh McEnany, the OG Milktoast, said on Fox News yesterday that she's not going to boycott Chick-Fil-A, as long as they don't start selling tuck-friendly bathing suits. We're including the quote-tweeter here, to underline our point that this stuff just sounds bugfuck crazy to normal people.

“This sentence sounds like absolute gas leak gibberish to 99% of Americans.” — Mike Rothschild (no relation) (@Mike Rothschild (no relation)) 1685572401

Why would Chick-Fil-A start selling "tuck-friendly" bathing suits? Don't know, right-wingers just found a new word to say over and over again. Maybe one of Chick-Fil-A's EAT MOR CHIKIN cow mascots does drag on the side and it needs a bathing suit with extra fabric for its BIG COW DIK.

And Bud Light better not sell "tuck-friendly" bathing suits either! And North Face better not sell "tuck-friendly" ... FLEECES! (Yes, they are mad at North Face. They have a drag queen in an ad. The stupid braying donkeys are, you know, braying about it. )

POSSIBILITY: maybe these people are just fucking demented weirdoes who still believe the lie they made up themselves about Target selling "tuck-friendly" bathing suits for children and chest-binders for toddlers with their well-known huge toddler bazongas.

This started recently when these morons discovered that Chick-Fil-A has had a VP of diversity, equity and inclusion (for years now), and some of the brightest lights among them immediately worried that they were going to start putting "tranny semen in the frosted lemonade."

What's This About Chick-Fil-A Boycotts And Jizz In The Frosted Lemonade Now?

And now the New York Times is writing actual real both-sides-have-opinions articles about Chick-Fil-A going woke, wherein they include quotes from people like this:

Put differently, Jeff Clark, the coup-plotting fuck clown who helped Donald Trump try to overthrow the government and install himself as a white fascist dictator, is real mad that the chicken restaurant isn't being white fascist enough. FIXED IT FOR YOU, NEW YORK TIMES.

Yeah, we definitely need to hear from that guy. Does he have any thoughts on the cum in the frosted lemonade? Real journalists should ask him.

In summary and in conclusion, the secret ingredient in Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwiches is pickle juice "tuck-friendly swimsuit."

