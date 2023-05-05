Kayleigh McEnany! Remember her? We do, much to our everlasting dismay. We were very much hoping that after her former boss Donald Trump left the White House, she would retire to a life of complaining on NextDoor about Cubans moving into her Florida neighborhood or something, and the rest of us could go back to our pre-2016 blissful ignorance of her benighted existence.

Unfortunately, ‘twas not to be. McEnany has spent the Biden years on Fox, occasionally popping up on Fox News to lie that she had never lied as Press Secretary or whining because Annie Leibowitz never shot her for the cover of Vanity Fair .

Or, as she did on Friday, to engage in some spectacularly racist stereotyping :

“Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany mocks Black people protesting the killing of Jordan Neely: "Well at least they have rhythm." Her co-hosts then laugh.” — Kat Abu (@Kat Abu) 1683306074

Honestly, we thought there was no way that tweet was accurate. We thought surely Kat Abughazaleh, a Media Matters producer who must be enduring some karmic retribution for being a serial killer in her last life by having a job requiring her to watch Fox News all day in this one, was exaggerating or missing some context.

Nope! This clip starts with McEnany talking about the continuing protests over the death of Jordan Neely , a Black man and Michael Jackson impersonator who was strangled to death on a New York subway this week for the crime of being poor and in need of help:

“Neely was later pronounced dead and investigators have ruled it a homicide. While there’s an ongoing investigation, we’re still trying to gather those facts…”

Side note: obviously there is some sort of investigation, but the investigator who ruled Neely’s death a homicide was the New York City medical examiner, and the reason the New York City medical examiner ruled Neely’s death a homicide is because some former Marine put an arm around his throat and crushed his windpipe. What’s the non-homicidal, non-manslaughter excuse there, he has a nerve disorder and his arm cramped up?

What's being investigated is whether the Marine's actions rise to the level of a chargeable criminal offense, but that he committed a homicide is not in doubt. McEnany graduated from Harvard Law School but she has apparently never watched an episode of Law & Order.

McEnany then played a clip of protesters marching through the streets and chanting for justice, backed by someone beating on drums or an overturned plastic bucket or some other music-producing object. Most of the protestors marching in the clip are Black, which led to McEnany’s observation that “at least they have rhythm.”

Ho ho, Black people have rhythm! What’s next, Kayleigh, at least Jews are good with money? At least Asians are good at math? At least blonde white women don’t have the brains God gave a tomato?

Of course someone off-camera guffawed very loudly at McEnany's crack. Of course.

We’re assuming McEnany was test-running some material before next week, when she will be hosting Fox’s eight o’clock hour in place of the recently departed and not at all lamented Tucker Carlson. Tucker was known for shoveling racism and white supremacy directly into his audience’s frontal lobes. So, continuity!

