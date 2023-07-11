You remember how Donald Trump incites violence against his political opponents and is never punished for it? Well, other Republicans want in on the stochastic terrorism. (Mother Jones)

On his new podcast, Contempt of Court, Elie Mystal chats with Chris Kang and Rep. Jamaal Bowman to discuss why and how to pack the Supreme Court. (The Nation)



Actor Hill Harper is challenging Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the Democratic nomination for Senate in Michigan. (Detroit News)

It's just too damn hot, and not like a cool Cole Porter dance number. (Washington Post)

King Charles and President Joe Biden are gonna talk climate change! This is a break from tradition, as previously the Queen would never openly discuss a seemingly "political" issue ... or acknowledge that she's sweating. (The Daily Beast)

The New York Timeshighlighted my home town of Greenville, South Carolina, as a queer-friendly city in a "red" state. Unfortunately, though, you are still subject to the Republican-run state's laws. (New York Times)

www.youtube.com

This all-electric home, powered without any gas, is communism delivered to suburbia, just like Castro Jesus intended. (LA Times)

Children deserve freedom and independence. (The Atlantic)

Still not worried about the Michigan Republican Party right now. (Rolling Stone)

Mark DeYoung, who chairs the Clare County Republican Party , said he heard [Republican James] Chapman’s attempt to enter the room and opened the door after seeing someone flip him the bird through a window. “He kicked me in my balls as soon as I opened the door,” DeYoung said of Chapman, speaking to The Detroit News by phone from the emergency room.



DeYoung added that Chapman charged him, slamming his body into a chair, and said he now has a broken rib. He intends to press charges.

Portland, Oregon, is probably not fully prepared for the many transgender kids fleeing right-wing nightmare states. (Willamette Week)

One in three Seattle residents are considering leaving the city. They cite the rising cost of living, as well as the crime. The hills probably don't help. (Seattle Times)

Anonymous Seattle resident "breaks up" with the Emerald City. (The Stranger)

How a 32-year-old Chicago restaurant chef eats on $75,000 a year. (Bon Appetit)

My partner and I are spending some time together before she goes to work. Over coffee (French press, previously bought Aldi coffee), we decided to grill chicken for dinner. She says she wants boneless, skinless thighs and I say how much I like the skin and how much flavor the fat adds. She says, “Why can’t we do boneless skin on?” I start to explain how they don’t sell chicken like that when it hits me. I can make a galantine , deboning the bird and still leaving skin on. I decide to stuff it with chimichurri and roasted potatoes and serve with roasted peppers, mushrooms, and grilled plantains.

Now I’m hungry.

I clearly remember watching Tom Hanks deliver this hilarious Slappy White story on David Letterman’s final show for NBC.

youtu.be

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own Substack? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

Want to just donate once?