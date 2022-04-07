Today the Senate voted 53-47 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US Supreme Court, and we have a question: What title do we use for her in the time between today and her actual swearing-in sometime after the actual retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer? We bet nobody would mind if you call her "Justice Jackson" even if it's a little early. Let's take a moment to see what people who matter are saying about Jackson's historic confirmation, which means that you can read on in peace and contentment, because we'll hold off on the inevitable jerkwad reactions for tomorrow.

After presiding over the historic vote — we are unabashedly going to say "historic" a lot today! — Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters she was "overjoyed" and "deeply moved" by the confirmation:

There’s so much about what’s happening in the world now, that is presenting some of the worst of ... human behaviors. And then we have a moment like this, that I think reminds us that there is still so much yet to accomplish and that we can accomplish, including a day like today that is so historic and so important, for so many reasons.

Harris also said Jackson's confirmation

is a very important statement about who we are as a nation, that we have just made a decision to put this extraordinary jurist on the highest court of our land.



It’s a good statement about who we are.

Harris and President Biden will meet with Jackson tomorrow at the White House for an event to celebrate her confirmation.

President Biden got right on Twitter to congratulate Jackson, and he didn't even praise himself for being the great president who made such an excellent choice. Instead, he praised Judge Jackson!

Judge Jackson’s confirmation was a historic moment for our nation. We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her.pic.twitter.com/K8SAh25NL5 — President Biden (@President Biden) 1649357028



On the floor of the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) said, "Even in the darkest times, there are bright lights. Today is one of the brightest lights. Let us hope it’s a metaphor, an indication of many bright lights to come." [ New York Times ]



Here's poor Mitt Romney applauding Jackson's confirmation all by his lonesome on the Republican side of the aisle. You know what? That's far better than being with the rest of the wieners walking out.

A lonely Mitt Romney applauds the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court after Senator Cruz walks away.pic.twitter.com/QDy02zdXDb — Townhall.com (@Townhall.com) 1649355808

Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a point that's thrilled us ever since Jackson was on the short list for the nomination: At long last, the Supreme Court will soon have a public defender, along with all those prosecutors and litigators.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation is extraordinary, for more than one reason: She’s the first public defender and the first Black woman on the Supreme Court—delivering powerfully important experience to the bench. This is a joyful & historic victory for equal justice! — Elizabeth Warren (@Elizabeth Warren) 1649355728



This one's actually from yesterday, but the photo is too good not to include: Rep. Terri A.Sewell (D-Alabama) Tweeted the support of the women of the Congressional Black Caucus for Jackson's upcoming vote, and where can people order those "BLACK WOMEN ARE SUPREME" Tee shirts? Oh at the NAACP? Thanks, Twitter!



Know what would have been good? Not just a Black woman veep to preside over the vote, but some Black women in the Senate to help confirm Jackson. Let's see about electing Black women senators!

But back to the positives: Rep. Ayana Pressley (D-Massachusetts) shared her congratulations on Twitter, too:

Judge Jackson’s history-making confirmation sends a powerful signal to Black girls that we belong everywhere.pic.twitter.com/N8Sz60OcGf — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley) 1649356290

First Lady Jill Biden joined the celebration as well:

Judge Jackson, no one will forget the look on your daughter’s face or your husband’s pride throughout your confirmation — your journey will continue to inspire generations to come.pic.twitter.com/crXhXLP7iI — Jill Biden (@Jill Biden) 1649355889



Kamala Harris's husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, also tweeted his congratulations, adding,

As a father... as a husband... as a lawyer… as an American... I was so proud and inspired to witness Judge Jackson's confirmation. History is made.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland — who know a thing of two about firsts, being one of the first two Native American women in Congress and the first Native American person appointed to a presidential Cabinet — had a simple reminder: Representation matters!



Representation matters! The confirmation of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson helps to fulfill the promise of America. Our country is made better when diversity triumphs.https: //twitter.com/POTUS/status/1512139093135835153 … — Secretary Deb Haaland (@Secretary Deb Haaland) 1649359002



Damn right, Madame Secretary.

Also too, check out this photo of Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) freaking BEAMING!

Sen. Cory Booker in the Senate chair, beaming, as he sets up a procedural vote to move forward with Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court.pic.twitter.com/EVB2IxuGMK — Jennifer Bendery (@Jennifer Bendery) 1649346063

What a day for America, huh? Let's keep fighting for more of them, shall we?

OPEN THREAD, CELEBRATE!

