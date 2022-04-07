We don't know exactly what time it's going to happen, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last night that the plane is on the runway for the Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation vote, and the final vote going to happen sometime around "after lunch," or maybe 1: 45 p.m. on the East Coast.

“It will be a joyous day: joyous for the Senate, joyous for the Supreme Court, joyous for America,” Schumer said of Thursday’s anticipated actions. “While we still have a long way to go, America tomorrow will take a giant step to becoming a more perfect nation.”

PBS Newshour has its livestream up, therefore Wonkette has its livestream up, and you can watch the Senate make history and tell Josh Hawley and Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz to go fuck themselves at the same time, with their disgusting child porn lies, by making Jackson the first Black woman ever to serve as a justice of the Supreme Court.

Cloture vote is starting now.

