Thursday is the one-year anniversary of that time a bunch of Republicans terrorist-attacked the US Capitol to make the Republican president happy and to try to force Republicans in Congress to steal democracy for said president. So of course, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who leads the fascist Republican political party in the House of Representatives, is very mad at Democrats for making everything so divisive and partisan right now.

He explained this in a welcome to 2022 letter to his Republican caucus, many members of which are open fascist seditionist insurrectionists.

As we have said from the start, the actions of that day were lawless and as wrong as wrong can be. Our Capitol should never be compromised and those who broke the law deserve to face legal repercussions and full accountability.



Unfortunately, one year later, the majority party seems no closer to answering the central question of how the Capitol was left so unprepared and what must be done to ensure it never happens again.

Wait, was THAT the "central question"? Why the Capitol was so unprepared and vulnerable? Was the Capitol walking by itself very late at night? Was it wearing a short skirt? And why, praytell, is the Capitol hitting itself? Tell us more, Kevin McCarthy, about how the "central question" of what happened that day was how the Capitol was so unprepared to be attacked by hordes of Donald Trump's terrorists.

We are of course not saying that any security failures shouldn't be investigated and fixed. But they are not the central question, Kevin .

As far as making sure it never happens again, the answers are simple. To begin with, imprison Trump, and imprison every other person who helped him incite the terrorist attack in order to steal the election. The House January 6 Select Committee will help identify who that is, if the Justice Department is having a hard time coming up with a list of names. Then pass reforms to make voting fairer and more accessible for all who are eligible, and eliminate things like partisan gerrymandering, to start getting rid of the advantages Republicans have built in for themselves in a country that fucking hates them.

Of course, there are many more things that would have to be done to wrest this country from the fascist halitosis jaws of the modern Republican Party, but those things would be a start.

Kevin McCarthy was not finished whining:

Instead, they are using it as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country.

The Democrats, he means. The Democrats are using the fascist Republican terrorist attack on the Capitol in order to steal an election for a loser fascist Republican president as a "partisan political weapon."

By way of an update, House Administration Ranking Member Rodney Davis will be sending a memo to each of your offices outlining meaningful and measurable steps that should be taken to protect our Capitol from all threats—steps that the current majority party is negligent in acting upon.

In case any more fascist Republican presidents incite the human anal warts who love them to attack the Capitol again some more?

This year will define what our country will be for the next decade. Will we be a country defined by freedom, opportunity, and prosperity? Or will we continue to let America fall victim to division, malaise, and pessimism?



I know the path you and I want to take. It’s the path we all want to take. And I am confident the American people will join with us.

Eat an entire bottle of dicks.

There's more to the letter but you don't care.

Here's the response from Adam Kinzinger, one of the two Republican members of the 1/6 committee:

The Capitol wasn’t prepared for Jan 6th, and should have been. But blaming the security posture for the violence is like blaming a home invasion on the owner for not having a proper security system.https: //thehill.com/homenews/house/587954-mccarthy-says-democrats-using-jan-6-as-partisan-political-weapon-ahead-of … — Adam Kinzinger (@Adam Kinzinger) 1641184044

[ McCarthy letter / h/t JoeMyGod ]

