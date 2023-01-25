Well, he did it. Mister Big Speaker Kevin McCarthy made good on his threats to kick Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell off the House Intelligence Committee out of spite. ( McCarthy says there are other reasons, but Kevin McCarthy is a known liar and small children should not listen to him.)

He explained in a letter to Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, abusing the English language with projection as he went:

“I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee. I am committed to returning the @HouseIntel Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people.” — Kevin McCarthy (@Kevin McCarthy) 1674607627

What's your favorite part? Is it where Kevin writes in bold,"Integrity matters more"?

Is it where he said that "misuse" of the Intelligence Committee in the past two congresses had made the country less safe? It's just all so cute, we bet his mom is proud of her boy.

What a prissy, preening clown.

Hakeem Jeffries To Kevin McCarthy: Wanna Fight About Adam Schiff And Eric Swalwell? Let's Go.

Kevin McCarthy did this for many reasons, not one of which has anything to do with keeping America safe. Kevin McCarthy does not care about keeping America safe.

If Kevin McCarthy cared about keeping America safe, he would have governed based on his true feelings as stated June 15, 2016, before Donald Trump was president, when he said behind closed doors, “There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump." Kevin McCarthy would have spent the next several years working in concert with Schiff and Swalwell and the rest of the Democrats on the Intelligence Committee trying to protect America from the national security threat posed by Donald Trump, instead of separating bags of Starbursts so he could give Trump his favorites.

Kevin McCarthy did this because he cares about punishing Democrats for investigating and holding Donald Trump accountable for his breathtaking number of ties with Russia, and for all the help he got from Russia in stealing the 2016 election; for extorting Ukraine into helping him steal the 2020 election: and for his continued efforts to steal that election after he had already lost it.

Schiff explained to Anderson Cooper last night:

“Schiff describes Trump as McCarthy's "boss," and says, "his upset is over the fact that we investigated and impeached Trump over his withholding of hundreds of millions of dollars from Ukraine in its war with Russia in order to extort that country into helping his campaign."” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1674613867

Schiff also talked to reporters about it last night:

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday night, Mr. Schiff countered that Mr. McCarthy was “trying to remove me from the intel committee for holding his boss at Mar-a-Lago accountable.”



“It’s just another body blow to the institution of Congress that he’s behaving this way, but it just shows how weak he is as a speaker,” he added.

McCarthy did this because he is GRRRR MAD, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is his best friend now — "I will never leave that woman," said McCarthy recently to one of his friends — and this is PAYBACK for Democrats removing her and Arizona's Paul Gosar from their committees after January 6. It's PAYBACK because then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi was mean and wouldn't even let seditionist Republicans serve on the January 6 Select Committee investigating the seditionist insurrection.

Kevin McCarthy is very beholden to taking orders from a lot of those seditionist Republicans in exchange for making him speaker, he'll have you know!

Kevin McCarthy did this even though he was totally fine putting his new ride-or-die QAnon Space Lasers Marge Taylor Greene on committees, and serial liar George Santos on committees. You know, as if Santos won't be intelligence target number one for literally every foreign spy in Washington.

Kevin McCarthy did this because he cares about fundraising off the pigfuckers who are the Republican base.

“Schiff: He sent out an email blast encouraging people to click a button to remove me from the committee. It was a fundraising gimmick on the one hand…” — Acyn (@Acyn) 1674617154

Yeah. Kevin McCarthy did this for a lot of reasons. Love of country isn't on the list.

Here's Swalwell on MSNBC last night talking about what horseshit all Kevin's little insinuations about Swalwell and the Chinese spy really are:

“Swalwell on MSNBC debunks claims that him serving on the intelligence committee would represent and sort of national security problem” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1674615741

In summary and in conclusion, watch dumb fucking Kevin shaking his tailfeathers yesterday and getting SOOOOO PISSY at reporters who dared question his obvious lack of integrity, putting George Santos on committees while performing this little dominance display with Schiff and Swalwell: He babbles and babbles and babbles his easily debunked lies about Schiff and Swalwell.

He thinks he's a real speaker of the House or something, bless his heart.

www.youtube.com

The "credible" sources he cites to prove Adam Schiff is a "liar"? Former Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes and Trump-sucking political hack and former acting DNI John Ratcliffe. Yes, the same Devin Nunes who left Congress so he could stay close to Donald Trump's essence and run Trump's failing and cheap Twitter knockoff Truth Social. He even whined that Schiff said mean things about Devin Nunes's infamous "memo."

We're surprised Kevin didn't cut up some onions inside his underwear so he could start fake crying by the end.

Trifling little fraud of a man.

[ New York Times ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!

And once that doesn't exist, I'm also giving things a go at the Mastodon (@evanhurst@newsie.social) and at Post!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE! Don't use Paypal for your new monthly donations for the moment, though, we are having some long and boring ISSUES.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?