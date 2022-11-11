Kevin Stitt is very excited he got re-elected as governor of Oklahoma. There was talk there for a little bit that he had become such a despised figure that even blood-red Oklahoma would kick him to the curb.

IT WAS TALK BY US. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Discovers That Being An A-hole Can Be Bad For Your Electoral Prospects

But that did not happen. He won.

So of course he had to say some creepy public prayers to God and ask God to have His way with Oklahoma.

Don't let your children watch this, it is a grooming.

www.youtube.com



“Father, we just claim Oklahoma for you.

Every square inch, we claim it for you in the name of Jesus.

Including all the tribal lands the Supreme Court just stole the same year they stole everybody's bodily autonomy?

STOLE: Supreme Court Kills Tribal Sovereignty Too In Case You Thought It Was Just 'Women' And 'Classrooms Of Kids'

Also we are pretty sure God is going to regift this to an angel He doesn't like.

"You got me an Oklahoma? I ... did not register for this. Hang on. Ohhhh Gaaaaaaabriel! Who is my favorite trumpet-blowin' guy? Look what I got you!"

Father, we can do nothing apart from you. We don’t battle against flesh and blood but against principalities and darkness.

Kevin Stitt is just pretty sure there are demons flying around in the air above Tulsa. This is a grown-up religion, for grown-ups.

“And father, we just come against that, we just loose your will over our state right now in the name of Jesus. We just thank you and we claim Oklahoma for you with the authority that I have as governor and the spiritual authority and the physical authority that you give me.

This is some really fucked up eminent domain, Oklahoma should file a complaint.

“I claim Oklahoma for you that we will be a light to our country and to the world. We thank you that your will was done on Tuesday

Just in Oklahoma, though. God's will was thwarted in all the other places, by the principalities and the darkness.

and father, that you will have your way with our state, with our education system, with everything within the walls behind me.

WHAT? Did Kevin Stitt really just ask God to have his way with Oklahoma and with the education system AKA the children?

Wow, that is enough NSFW prayers from Kevin Stitt, there could be children reading.

We are sorry, we did not mean to show this to gentle readers, it is disgusting.

[h/t JoeMyGod ]

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here!



Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?