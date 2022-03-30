Kyle Rittenhouse, who successfully killed two people, still insists that President Joe Biden somehow defamed his character. After the September 2020 COVID-19 superspreader debate event, Biden tweeted a video with the caption: "There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.” The video included an image of Rittenhouse armed for urban hunting; the voiceover was moderator Chris Wallace asking Trump if he was "willing to condemn white supremacist and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we've seen in Portland.”

So, the video itself doesn’t directly call Rittenhouse a white supremacist, and his own legal defense described him as a member of the militia. Rittenhouse certainly added to the violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Biden’s single tweet is not why people think he’s a smug asshole. He killed two people, permanently injured a third, and seems to think that’s very amusing.

During an appearance on legal whiz Jenna Ellis’s podcast, Rittenhouse claimed he’s reached out to Biden for an apology but the president (of America) has blown him off.

Kyle Rittenhouse went on the ‘Jenna Ellis Show’ to complain about Joe Biden not returning his phone calls. “I reached out to Joe Biden several times. Crickets. Nothing. He still hasn’t replied. So it just shows how much of a man he is to not sit down and talk.”pic.twitter.com/EIRYxRu7B1 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1648590367

Ellis asked Rittenhouse what he’d like people to know most about his homicide-ridden story and Rittenhouse whined:

I was attacked. I was 17 years old. I was attacked and had to defend myself. I’m not a racist. I’m not a white supremacist. I’m not a domestic terrorist. I’m not a murderer. And anyone who wants to sit down and have a conversation, I’m more than open. I reached out to Joe Biden several times. Crickets. Nothing. He still hasn’t replied. So it just shows how much of a man he is to not sit down and talk to a 19-year-old.

The president’s a little busy right now, Kyle. He’s trying to prevent World War III.

It’s unclear how Rittenhouse has “reached out” to Biden. Is he calling the official White House crank line? Rittenhouse has also repeatedly threatened to sue Biden over his tweet. This, combined with his history of resolving disputes through violence, would make it unwise for the president to sit down with him and explain why he’s a jackass.

Rittenhouse has incorrectly claimed Biden called him a white supremacist during interviews with Tucker Carlson and Glenn Beck. Carlson, who should know, said it’s not "a small thing to be called that.” A significant number of people consider Carlson a white supremacist and have said as much in print. Carlson still hosts a highly rated cable news show.

Glenn Beck once said that former President Barack Obama defiantly used his first name to "identify, not with America – you don’t take the name Barack to identify with America. You take the name Barack to identify with what? Your heritage? The heritage, maybe, of your father in Kenya, who is a radical?”

If Rittenhouse was really concerned about people thinking he’s a racist, he wouldn’t have given interviews to Carlson and Beck. Almost anyone else could’ve more effectively helped him advance his case. He should’ve consulted one of the many Black friends he has because he’s so not racist.

Rittenhouse, apparently having googled “defamation” on his way to the studio, told Carlson that “it’s actual malice, defaming my character” for Biden to say he’s a white supremacist, which Biden never actually said. The Supreme Court has defined actual malice as actual knowledge that the statement is false or reckless disregard for the truth. Biden never claims that Rittenhouse was a member of a specific white supremacist group, even though he’s palled around with the Proud Boys. As my YouTube lawyer Legal Eagle explained, and the judge confirmed that time Larry Klayman sued your Wonkette, courts have repeatedly held that broad labels such as “racist,” "white supremacist,” and “terrorist” are non-defamatory opinions.

So, even if he was old enough to drink, Rittenhouse likely isn’t getting invited to the White House for a conciliatory beer. He just needs to go away.

