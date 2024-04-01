Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Trump tweeting funny pictures of Joe Biden tied up and kidnapped, LOL, while the New York Times asks if Obama and Clinton were too slobby not wearing neckties at Joe Biden’s fundraiser. I need to go lie down. (Jeff Tiedrich)

Matt Gaetz and MTG’s “stunningly deficient” lawsuit (per the judge) can’t target civil rights groups for speaking against them, but can continue against Anaheim and Riverside, California, for canceling their stupid rallies. Blech. They better hurry this lawsuit up before their lawyer John Eastman is disbarred. (OC Register)

Judge Aileen Cannon’s latest bad court thingies even more absurd and preposterous than previously. (The Bulwark / Gift link Washington Post)

This is upsetting.

He defended Guatemalan officials who had seized ballot boxes in an effort to overturn a vote declared “free and fair” by the United States and international observers, and he attacked the U.S. State Department’s sanctions against hundreds of anti-democratic actors. “They are trying to intimidate conservatives in Guatemala,” Grenell said in a television interview. “This is all wrapped into this kind of phony concern about democracy.”

Trump’s “envoy” Ric Grenell, making the world safe for the election thieves and Nazis. (Gift link Washington Post)

You know, if they can evict Mike Lindell, they can do it to you. (AP)

Private equity and your local ER. When you’ve got the doctors unionizing, you may have overshot your bullshits. (More Perfect Union)

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo’s wife, Brianna Ladapo, well, I don’t really know where to start! (Canvas Rebel)

Not sure I can read this piece on the trad wife who started the trend but has sads about it now because people have gone and made it “political.” I will probably leave the tab open for three weeks and then read it! (New Yorker)

Hmmmm, I feel like using a credit card to gamble with in order to create “manufactured spend” to get credit card bonuses and cash back is a bad idea probably. (Frequent Miler)

An exhibit on 19th century food and status in Toronto, then the village of “York” or something? I’ll … bite ;) (Campbell House)

Don’t make me be Team Kim Kardashian.

“If you guys are furniture people, because I’ve really gotten into furniture lately,” she says, “these Donald Judd tables are really amazing and totally blend in with the seats.” She’s referring to two Judd designs, La Mansana Table 22 and Chair 84. Except they aren’t Donald Judd pieces but instead dupes that were built by a company named Clements Design, according to the Donald Judd Foundation. “Consumers who watched the video or read the media coverage were misled to believe Ms. Kardashian’s tables and chairs were authentic Donald Judd pieces,” the nonprofit wrote in a complaint. According to the filing, the Judd Foundation reached out to Kardashian’s team right after the video was posted in 2022. Her spokesperson responded with an apology, offering to update the caption with a retraction about the furniture’s provenance. But the Judd Foundation wanted the video deleted, the offending Clements Design furniture destroyed, and Kardashian to issue a public statement. That still hasn’t happened, and so they filed a lawsuit against the celebrity on Wednesday.

YOU CAN’T MAKE PEOPLE DESTROY THEIR FURNITURE BECAUSE THEY BOUGHT IT FROM SOMEBODY WHO COPIED YOU, UGH I HATE YOU NOW, THAT’S NOT HOW ANY OF THIS WORKS. — Elle Decor

