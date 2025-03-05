American news media may have rushed to embrace the Trump/Russian framing that World War III is “inevitable” because Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy is rude, or something, and dealmaking artist Donald Trump is the only one who can fix it, by surrendering to Putin’s every whim. But the foreign press is under no such delusions! Especially with JD Vance nonstop flapping his jowls and insulting Europe whenever he gets the chance.

Honey bunches of butthair went on Sean Hannity on Monday night to make some more dickbag remarks, and now he’s getting richly mocked from pillar to post. The mineral deal, he told Hannity, is a “better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

Vance later tried to walk it back on Xitter, fussing “I don’t even mention the UK or France in the clip, both of whom have fought bravely alongside the US over the last 20 years, and beyond.” Then he followed up with more stupid: “But let’s be direct: there are many countries who are volunteering (privately or publicly) support who have neither the battlefield experience nor the military equipment to do anything meaningful.”

So which “many countries” could he possibly have meant, then? The UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer is the only European leader so far who has talked about putting “boots on the ground, and planes in the air” in a European “coalition of the willing” to support Ukraine, and President Emmanuel Macron of France has said he is considering “sending forces to guarantee peace once it has been negotiated.” No other countries in Europe or anywhere else have said that. But Vance assumes that anybody following him on Xitter is too dumb to know any better, and probably he is right.

No meaningful experience? More than 150,000 British soldiers served in “Operation Enduring Freedom” in Afghanistan. They even sent Prince Harry over there in a whirlybird! The UK joined the US-led invasion of Iraq in March 2003, with 46,000 soldiers, Germany’s Bundeswehr also sent 150,000 troops to Afghanistan, and France sent 4,000. And 636 British soldiers, 86 French, and 62 Germans died helping the US, just because we asked.

The UK headlines are scorching. On all sides of the political spectrum over there, the UK now hates Vance more than even Meghan Markle Sussex! Today, anyway.

Daily Express: CLOWN VANCE’S SLUR ON 636 WAR HEROES! “Veterans branded US vice president JD Vance a ‘clown’ after he suggested the UK had not fought a war in ‘30 or 40 years.’”

The tabloid also bolstered their coverage with a companion piece, “JD Vance mocked over 'baby pants' as Americans ask 'who's picking his clothes,” noting how Some People Were Saying that Vance might get more respect if he “got a pair of big-boy-vance pants.”

Daily Mirror: “TRUMP’S SIDEKICK SLUR: On the day Britain’s VE Day celebrations are unveiled, the US Vice President pours scorn on the heroes of our armed forces… DISGRACE.” The story gathers quotes from grieving soldiers’ families about “offensive clown” JD Vance’s comments. Stormed one mum, “I would have punched him in the face.”

Mum of Cpl Darren Bonner, who died at 31 in Afghanistan:

“I was already angry over the way he treated President Zelensky so shabbily in the infamous Oval meeting, not interjecting when a reporter demanded to know why he was not in a suit. Zelensky could have turned up with a sack on his back and still been a dignified hero - twice the man Vance is. But this latest comment by Vance disrespects the sacrifice of soldiers like my Darren and all of the other British heroes who gave their lives. I am so angry with him. He’s a disgrace.”

Other choice words from parents of fallen UK soldiers for Vance: “vile,” “a little man,” deserving of “a smack in the ear.” And bollocks was called on his walk-back. “To date only Britain and France have volunteered to send peacekeeping troops, so to whom else was that utterly ignorant remark supposed to be aimed?”

INDEED.

Daily Star: “'Dunce' JD Vance dubbed 'clown' after branding UK 'random country that hasn't fought wars’” The paper that calls itself the “home of fun stuff” has plenty of it for Vance, calling him “oafish” and pointing out how even Trump pal Nigel Farage said he was “wrong, wrong, wrong, wrong.” They followed it up with the breaking news that people online are making Vance “the laughing stock of social media” by editing his photo to make him look like even more of a “childish moany man-child.” Redundant, yet poetic!

“The tsunami of JD Vance edits left X users, formerly known as Twitter, drowning in pictures of the moaning man.”

A moanion?

And let us now dip down to Australia, where Premier of Western Australia Roger Cook is sorry he was “unprofessional” when he called Vance a “knob.”

Does that mean dumb like a doorknob, or dumb like a wangledongerdedoo? We do not speak Australian.

Yep, that’s the new face of American diplomacy. A pinch of minion, a dash of clown knob, a heaping pile of disgrace, a bunch of snotty insults in pants that are too short. American press may be kissing Trump’s shoe lifts, but you can at least read the British papers if you want some perspective that is not in his thrall.

