Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

The other day, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose family has famously never been personally impacted by gun violence, suggested that back in the day there weren’t any school shootings, that kids were encouraged to bring guns to school, and that it’s all probably driven by antidepressants now. Anyway, Charlie Kirk got shot at Utah Valley University yestertoday, and he is dead. The rules remain in effect. Kinda seems like we should do something about guns. (Deseret News)

For right now, I will leave it up entirely to Garrett Bucks, who as always is morally good and right while also refusing to kowtow to these ghastly liars. That guy fucking rules. (White Pages)

National Guard morale in the shitter, according to — whoops! — internal documents somebody “accidentally” sent to the Washington Post. (Gift link)

Like, look at little bro here. His morale is for sure le shit!

aburahss A post shared by @aburahss

Mike Johnson says blue states should “yield” to the military occupations from the federal government. That does sound like him. (Jeff Tiedrich)

But Rochester crowds encouraged ICE to leave these nice roofers alone. (WXXI)

That’s funny, with “brazen breach of Senate protocol,” CNN makes it sound like it’s bad for Chuck Schumer to force a vote on releasing the Epstein Files. Why would they do that, do you suppose? (CNN)

Excerpt from Kamala’s book just dropped! Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg says it’s “slyly funny.” I like funny! (The Atlantic)

Colleges just firing everybody all the time right now for Wrongthink against “the president’s laws.” (KBTX)

Really seems like South Korean companies aren’t going to want to invest in plants and factories in America if they can’t get visas for the people to train the American workers and then we arrest their execs and never let them go, oh well, it’s not like Trump actually wants this country to be successful. He just wants to scrap it for parts! (Gift link Wall Street Journal)

Hmmmmm, Russia is flying drones into Polish airspace, and NATO is shooting them down? Sounds like NATO is doing war to poor put-upon Russia, is what it sounds like to me! (CNN) Good thing Melania is running point on “Russia-Ukraine peace.” What would we do without her? (New York Post)

Maybe I’ll go to Amsterdam, maybe I’ll go to Rome!

(I’m going to Rome. Are YOU in Rome the week after Thanksgiving? Hit me up!)

Come to My Mallory McMorrow fundraiser, or I will have so many uneaten foods and a bartender serving SIX PEOPLE drinks! McMorrow is Cool, and we Like her, and we desperately need Democrats in the Senate who get that HELLO, EMERGENCY. Join us at my Detroit home, Sun., Sept. 21, even if you’re not in Michigan (you can hang out with us on Zoom!); here’s where you can buy tickets! Hooray!

McMorrow fundraiser tickets yay!

Wonkette runs entirely on contributions by you, our readers. Thank you for being our friend and keeping us living forever! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate