It’s OK, though. The puppy didn’t have papers. Or if it did, it widdled on them.

While Pete Hegseth’s flailing attempts to escape responsibility for extrajudicial murders at sea are getting most of the attention, Homeland Security Reichsminster Kristi Noem has been making her own case for doing all the fascism, too. Over the weekend, Noem acknowledged that she ignored a federal judge’s orders not to send migrants to El Salvador’s torture prison, because he was an “activist judge,” so his order didn’t count. But she said the magic word “no” when asked whether the administration had ignored the order, so please ignore the DOJ court filing revealing that’s exactly what the government did.

Then yesterday, she called for (archive link) a “full travel ban on every damn country that’s been flooding our nation with killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies,” although we’re sure she’d be open to exceptions for oil company executives. DHS followed up today by recommending that the US end travel from another dozen or so countries, on top of the 19 already on the list.

The move comes as part of the regime’s ongoing attempt to use last week’s tragic shooting of two National Guard members in Washington DC to demonize noncitizens in hopes of shoring up support for its ongoing ethnic cleansing campaign. Noem insisted that Joe Biden is actually responsible for the actions of the shooter, who came to the US after having worked with the CIA in Afghanistan. But she also said that the shooter “could have been radicalized” after coming to the US, which of course would be Biden’s fault for not seeing the future.

Here’s Noem admitting on NBC’s Meet The Press Sunday that damn right she called the Code Red on sending deportees to El Salvador’s CECOT prison in March, ignoring an order from federal Judge James Boasberg that the planes must return to the US so the detainees could receive due process.

Noem insisted that everything she has ever done on immigration is legal because, well, it just is, trust her, telling anchor Kristen Welker, “The decisions that are made on deportations, where flights go and when they go, are my decision at the Department of Homeland Security, and we will continue to do the right thing and ensure that dangerous criminals are removed.” And by definition, anyone who gets deported is a “dangerous criminal,” she just said they are.

Welker read from Boasberg’s order that the deportation flights return immediately so the detainees could get due process, and asked whether Noem had defied the order. Noem answered “no,” then explained why she had in fact defied the order: The nation is beset with “activist judges” who make “radical decisions that have no standing and no grounds,” and just get in the way of Trump doing what he must do to “keep Americans safe.” Court decisions are only valid when they affirm Trump, duh.

Then on Monday, Noem claimed on Twitter (archive link) that she had advised Trump to broaden its travel ban to keep all the foreigns from stealing Americans’ jobs as “killers, leeches, and entitlement junkies.”

It is not known whether Noem complained about the leeching entitlement junkies from either of the two new Gulfstream V jets the government recently bought for her.

Noem didn’t attempt any explanation of how such countries would be identified, or whether it’s even possible the countries might also be home to any non-murdery, non-leeching residents, because the point here is to try to make Americans afraid. And don’t you dare point out that native-born Americans have a higher violent crime rate than immigrants, including undocumented immigrants. Those studies were all fake, and probably treasonous, too.

The administration insists that the attack in DC was an act of terrorism, and has been painting the shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, as a radical Islamic terrorist who Biden should have recognized as dangerous. (That ignores the fact that Lakanwal actually received asylum earlier this year, under Trump.) But it’s increasingly looking like Lackanwal was, like lots of Americans who commit acts of violence, undergoing a personal crisis that worried those around him, but for which he didn’t get any help.

A refugee resettlement volunteer who worked with Lakanwal in Bellingham, Washington, told NPR that Lakanwal seemed to be optimistic and excited about a new life in the US when the volunteer first met him. In 2022, the volunteer said, “He was outside with his kids, laughing and playing and having animated conversations with other Afghan men,” and held gatherings at his home. But as time went on and he had trouble finding work and getting used to this country, the volunteer said, Lakanwal began isolating himself, which raised concerns that the volunteer shared in emails they shared with NPR.

"He spends most of his time in his darkened bedroom, not speaking to anyone, not even his wife and older kids," one email said. "I personally believe that [Mr. Lakanwal] is suffering from both PTSD and from his work with the US military in Afghanistan," the volunteer wrote, adding that they are "not a healthcare professional."

In that Meet the Press interview, Noem claimed without any evidence that Lakanwal had become “radicalized” in the US, possibly “through connections in his home community and state, and we're going to continue to talk to those who interacted with him.”

Far from seeing signs of radicalization, though, the volunteer said they saw Lakanwal spiraling into depression and hopelessness.

Instead they described an individual who seemed to be experiencing a deepening personal crisis, complicated by Lakanwal's poor English-language skills and deepening cultural isolation. The volunteer said there were no organized resources for refugees beyond their initial welcome. "Families were just in my mind abandoned into the community," the volunteer said.

In addition to the isolating at home, he would occasionally vanish on weeks-long road trips without telling anyone where he’d been. The volunteer added that others working with Washington’s Afghan refugee community were also worried about him, and tried to get him help, without success. Hey, things are tough all over, and we can’t afford wasting mental health resources on immigrants when there are also Americans not getting the help they need. Unlike jets, or massive deportation raids, and tax cuts for big donors, mental healthcare costs money.

Fortunately, the administration has now stopped processing asylum applications and will make life even tougher for immigrants, even those it doesn’t deport, so everything should work out just fine. At least guns remain in steady supply.

