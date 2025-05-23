Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Thorstensen's avatar
John Thorstensen
4h

Harvard is, of course, suing.

H is, of course, the epitome of privilege, so it's easy to hate on 'em. But behind the Chaunceys and Loudens and all that stuff, there are the faculty and the actual serious students, and the research effort -- the talent pool and intellectual dedication there is simply amazing.

So I don't find it hard to root for Harvard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
RRJKR's avatar
RRJKR
4h

One of those radical left Harvard students is Princess Elisabeth, future Queen of Belgium. She's most likely "going back where she came from" Good!!! MAGA!! Belgium is a hotbed of terrorist Anti-American sentiment you know

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
356 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture