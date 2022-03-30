After the White House refused to assert executive privilege to block it, Trump Princeling Jared Kushner will testify before the House January 6 Select Committee about the events leading up to the Capitol Riot.

"Obviously, the president has spoken to the fact that January 6 was one of the darkest days in our country's history and that we must have a full accounting of what happened to ensure that it never occurs again, and he's been quite clear that the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information about an attack on the Constitution itself," White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said at yesterday's daily briefing. "And so as a result the White House has decided not to assert executive privilege over the testimony of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump."

Kush wasn't even in DC on January 6, since he basically noped out of his nepotism job after the election to get a jump on schmoozing the Middle East leaders who would eventually bankroll his investment fund. But even though he was on a plane back from Saudi Arabia during the riot itself, Kushner was already a subject of interest to the Select Committee thanks to his front row seat for his father-in-law's attempts to stay in power. And that was before Ginni Thomas dropped him in the shit through her text messages to Mark Meadows.

"Just forwarded to yr gmail an email I sent Jared this am. Sidney Powell & improved coordination now will help the cavalry come and Fraud exposed and America saved," the Supreme Court Justice's batty wife texted the White House chief of staff on November 13. Assuming she meant Kushner, this puts him squarely in the frame when this electoral coup was being plotted.

And it isn't just him, either. Princess Vanky, who was with her father all day and reportedly made several efforts to get him to call off the rioters as they were sacking Congress, has reportedly been negotiating to speak to the committee.

Hey, remember that partin Philip Rucker and Carol D. Leonnig's book "I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year," where Ivanka is asked by some advisor what she wasdoing there that fateful day in the tent with her idiot brothers and their tacky partners dancing to "Gloria"?

“You, who curates your image, you, who looks down on many of the rest of us, what are you doing there? Honestly?" the unnamed official wonders. Shit, even Melania had the political acumen to realize that she was better off literally anywhere else!

CNN reports that "The committee is specifically interested in speaking with Ivanka about what she witnessed or did in the hour or so between when the march to the Capitol started and when the then-President tweeted that then-Vice President Mike Pence denied his request and certified the 2020 election results, which rioters have attested in court had a direct correlation to when violence at the Capitol increased."

LOL, bet Vanks wishes she'd gone to Riyadh with her husband instead of "tending to her father" and attending the rally because she "hoped to calm the president and help keep the event on an even keel."

But now Javanka seem to be seeking to keep the January 6 investigation on an "even keel," or at least to keep themselves out of the spotlight and avoid a nasty, public subpoena battle. Because if those two learned anything from their time in DC, it's that you can basically get what you want in this town if you keep the media sweet and don't spend your nights screeching to Sean Hannity about evil Democrats. So Kush has successfully worked out a deal to talk to the committee voluntarily, allowing him to assert privilege behind closed doors. Look for the Missus to come to a similar arrangement soon.

Gotta protect the royal haunches, don't ya know!

