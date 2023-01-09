Two-time killer Kyle Rittenhouse kicked off the new year with an "exclusive" interview on rightwing media outlet One America News, which you can easily watch with the right set of rabbit ears. OAN creatively defines "exclusive," as well as "news," because Rittenhouse is everywhere! It's not like OAN bagged Garbo.

Predictably, Rittenhouse, who just turned 20, continued playing the victim, insisting that it's impossible for him to live a normal life after he fatally shot two people and permanently injured a third. He told "Real America" host Dan Ball, "I’ve accepted this media world and I’ve accepted the realm of being 'this public figure.'" He put sarcastic air quotes around "this public figure" because he's an obnoxious two-time killer. "So, I've started using my voice for good."

“OAN asked Kyle Rittenhouse what he has been up to: “I’ve accepted this media world and I’ve accepted the realm of being this public figure. I’ve started using my voice for good .. pushing issues I believe. Like, I’m extremely pro-life.”” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1673040739

How is young Mr. Rittenhouse using his "voice for good"? He's advocating for the Second Amendment, which puts guns in the hands of unstable people who can only resolve issues through violence. That's a consistent theme for someone who learned nothing from his past experiences. However, Rittenhouse veers off the gun-humping path into almost insulting irony.

"[I'm] pushing issues I believe," he went on. "I'm extremely pro-life."

He's obviously not "pro-life" considering he killed two people before he was legally able to vote. He didn't even try to arrange adoptions for the people whose lives he terminated. He traveled out of state and showed up armed with an AR-15 for the supposed purpose of "protecting" local businesses from rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. If you are legitimately "pro-life," you would prioritize human lives — even looters! — over private businesses. Insurance money can fully restore a CVS. It has no such Lazarus effect on human beings. Rittenhouse can't reasonably suggest he killed to save others. His entire weepy defense was that he was saving his own frightened ass. He is certainly pro-his-own-life, but that's not the most noble sentiment. A great white shark has the same moral impulse.

Rittenhouse demonstrates how absurd the term "pro-life" is when describing the anti-abortion movement. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , the hardly "pro-life" outcome was an increased threat to overall maternal health. Robyn Pennacchia wrote in our end-of-year abortion roundup: "Patients in states where abortion is banned have been unable to terminate life-threatening pregnancies until the last minute, with doctors terrified they could lose their licenses or end up in prison." Abortion bans don't just impact people who want abortions but those who wish to carry pregnancies (safely) to term.

Considering Rittenhouse's own "self-defense" claims, he should probably support abortions whenever the mother feels an especially aggressive kick, but Rittenhouse has put as much thought into his anti-abortion position as he did when he ventured into Kenosha on that fateful night. He has a known record of making situations worse through his involvement, so why not add anti-abortion extremism to his resume? He told Ball that he's using his social media to push "pro-life and pro-2A" causes. He wants to use his ill-gotten fame to promote policies that will likely result in more needless deaths. That's about on brand.

