When the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked, Kyrsten Sinema, the Senate’s most useless Democrat, tweeted the following sorry-ass press release:

It reads:

A woman’s health care choices should be between her, her family, and her doctor. Overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across America.



Protections in the Senate safeguarding against the erosion of women’s access to health care have been used half-a-dozen times in the past ten years, and are more important now than ever.



Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve always supported women’s access to health care. I’m a cosponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act, and I’ll continue working with anyone to protect women’s ability to make decisions about their futures.

As a friend once said about a tedious love letter she’d received in college, “So ... many ... words!” Sinema recycles pro-choice talking points that don’t address the full-scale rightwing assault on reproductive freedom. She’s so absurdly obsessed with bipartisanship that she doesn’t at any point call out the people responsible: Republicans.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, however, was visibly pissed during a press appearance on May 5.

Gillibrand didn’t mince words: "I do not think that 50 percent of America should be told that they have to put their bodies at risk of life or death without their consent — it is barbaric ... Women deserve freedom and bodily autonomy. We deserve to be able to make decisions about when we are having children, under what circumstances … [and] how many children we are having.”

She later tweeted, “This is a life or death moment, and we have to fight like it is.”

It’s a sharp contrast from Sinema’s mealy-mouthed nonsense. Arizona’s senior senator says she’ll “continue working with anyone” to protect abortion rights, but Democrats are the only ones interested in doing so. That’s been the case for almost 50 years, despite some folks’ cocktail party wishes and Rockefeller Republican dreams. Meanwhile, there are three key elections in Arizona this year for Senate, governor, and attorney general. Democrats need to win those races not just to prevent the GOP’s inevitable 2024 coup reprise, but the governor and attorney general could prove a last line of defense against oppressive GOP abortion bans.

As Ray Stern writes in the Arizona Republic , Arizona’s oldest abortion ban from 1864 "prohibits performing or helping to perform an abortion, unless necessary to save a woman's life, and calls for a minimum of two years in prison for abortion providers, and a maximum of five years in prison.” Roe blocked the ban, but it’s still on the books, and Arizona’s most recent anti-abortion law makes a point of saying it doesn’t replace the original.

Arizona Republicans passed the state's newest ban this year, and as Stern explains, it "makes knowingly performing an abortion after 15 weeks a low-level felony for licensed physicians, with an exception for a 'medical emergency.’” There is no rape or incest exception, but “the law grants immunity to women, protecting them from prosecution 'for conspiracy to commit any violation of this article.’”

In other words, a woman could obtain an abortion under Arizona law without fear of prosecution, but any person who gives her an anti-abortion drug or performs an abortion — regardless of the gestational stage — risks a minimum two years in prison. That could effectively create a complete ban on abortions in Arizona.

This is scary shit, but instead of sounding alarms and promoting Democratic candidates, Sinema treats us to this swill:

Such fun w/ @SenCapito and team at this morning’s @ACLINews #capchallenge - it was great to be out there together again & I can’t wait for next year’s race! pic.twitter.com/eAxKntYRsR — Kyrsten Sinema (@Kyrsten Sinema) 1652392073

The day after the Senate blocked the Women’s Health Protection Act, Sinema tweeted a cute photo of herself and GOP Senator Shelley Moore Capito, who voted against the WHPA along with every other Republican plus Joe Manchin. Capito denounced the bill on Twitter just before retweeting Sinema’s adorbs photos.

While Republicans openly wage war on the marginalized, Sinema acts like the Senate is an exclusive country club. We need to rescind her membership at the earliest opportunity.

