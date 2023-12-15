Labor Board May Force Starbucks To Reopen 23 Stores And Not Because They're Undercaffeinated
Because the NLRB believes they closed them to discourage unionization.
Over the past two years, there has been an ongoing battle between Starbucks and Starbucks Workers United, the union representing Starbucks workers (whom they call “partners”) at unionized stores — resulting in some pretty bad publicity for the chain that even sweet cream foam or the return of gingerbread lattes could not subdue. There’s not a lot that isn’t gross about hearing endless stories of workers being unfairly disciplined or fired for trying to unionize.
On Wednesday, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a complaint that accused Starbucks of illegally closing 23 stores across the country, seven of which had already unionized, in order to repress union activity — and it wants the chain to reopen them. The matter will go before a judge this summer unless Starbucks takes care of this on its own. Oh, and the NLRB doesn’t want them to just reopen the stores, they also want Starbucks to compensate the employees for the wages and benefits they lost as a result of the closures.
Coincidentally, the very same day the NLRB issued the complaint, Starbucks put up a statement on its corporate website announcing that its board of directors had contracted with an independent third party to evaluate its “commitment to the principles of freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining.” Surprise! The person they paid felt that while there was some room for improvement, their intentions were good.
“The assessment was direct and clear that while Starbucks had no intention to deviate from the principles of freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining, there are things the company can and should do to improve its stated commitments and its adherence to these important principles,” said board chair Mellody Hobson.
The assessment also “found” that “[w]hile 40% of current Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charges filed against the Company center around discipline or discharge actions, disciplinary actions have been issued at a similar rate in both union and non-union stores.”
That sounds all fair and lovely, except for the fact that many people at stores that are in the process of unionizing (which they would count as “non-union stores”) are being fired for very stupid reasons. One worker was fired for “sexual harassment” for sending a coworker a picture of a Lana Del Ray album (warning, it is a picture of human female breasts, which are far more offensive than human male breasts even though they are the same body part). Other employees say they have been harassed by management over unionization efforts or told that they wouldn’t get promoted as a result of them. This is obvious union-busting.
I can personally report that when the unionization push first started in Buffalo, New York, Starbucks temporarily closed one of the stores near where I was in Rochester and it was a store that had just started looking into unionization.
Who ever thought we’d be cheering for more Starbucks stores, right? We wouldn’t be, if the stores were being driven out of business by plucky independent coffee shops that make better coffee and pay their unionized workers a living wage — but that’s not what happened here. These workers deserve to have their jobs back and they deserve to be able to unionize.
Axios reports that Starbucks’ attitude towards organized labor has “softened,” after the famously anti-union CEO Howard Schultz was replaced in March of this year, and that they have more or less accepted that this is happening and they can’t stop it. Which, factually, is true.
Hopefully Starbucks will get its ass in order and reopen those stores and compensate their employees before they get dragged in front of a judge next summer. I’m sure their “partners” would appreciate that.
PREVIOUSLY:
So watched a young's Tik Tok video, all about how she's done with voting for the lesser of two evils. She's voting for Claudia and Karin (who TF?) in 2024. (Insert Seinfeld "Yeah, this is gonna work out just fine" gif here).
So it's one of those deals where the commentator states this and then gives the "liberal" side on the opposite of the screen.
Her "liberal" incarnation brings up LGBTQ+ rights. She responds that violence against LGBTQ+ are at an all-time high this year under Biden.
OK, at this point we just refuse to consider *why* this could be the case, I suppose. It couldn't be that the nutters have been passing laws and calling drag queens groomers for years that has influenced violent right-wingers to, well, do violence; it's all Biden's doing, right? He could just snap his fingers and overturn laws in Florida and Texas and all the other states and silence people who say transgenderism should "be erased from public life," right?
Oh, and the overturning of Roe was Biden's fault, as well. That man is pure evil, I tells ya.
I'd describe all of this as we're on defense on fourth and goal with the ball inside the one yard line. And half of the defensive team wants to walk off the field because they don't like the middle linebacker.
I have no reason to doubt this particular creator's sincerity, but you can bet your ass there's going to be a lot of fake posts like this coming down the pike, I'd wager.
Hail Trump, y'all!
The Starbucks at the corner of Hollywood and Vine closed a year ago. It's the most famous intersection in the universe, and it was always busy with tourists and locals.