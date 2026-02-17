Tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Pam Bondi says “all” the Epstein Files have been released. Fuuuuuuuuuck you, pedo protector. Hillary Clinton says bullshit, it’s an insane coverup, release that shit. And the outrage just continues to grow. [BBC]

LOTS of stories right now with headlines like this: “Warehouse owner won’t sell Dallas County property to ICE for [concentration camp].” Just about everywhere ICE is trying! [The Dallas Morning News]

Here’s Rachel last night with a story about a court ruling in Philly where a judge has yet again had to slap the Klan dick out of the Trump regime’s mouth as it’s been trying to rewrite history at all historical monuments, to make them more white-supremacist-friendly. It’s a Presidents Day miracle!

And here’s that ruling:

Y’all hear about how Anderson Cooper is leaving 60 Minutes in just the latest humiliating blow to Bari Weiss’s leadership?

Here is a message being shared in the EU parliament condemning ICE and encouraging Americans to stay strong against fascism. Yep. That’s where we are.

@nomadicallyryan Nomadically Ryan | Germany warns the US citizens to resist and …

A move in the House to amend the Constitution to allow Congress to override presidential pardons now has a Republican cosponsor. It’s Don Bacon, so not entirely unexpected, but that could matter eventually. Invalidating Trump’s pardons needs to be a prominent part of the rebuilding when the time comes. [Axios]

Oh hey, would you like to see Stephen Colbert’s interview with Texas Senate Candidate James Talarico, the one that was supposed to air last night except for how Donald Trump’s FCC chair Brendan Carr is TOO MUCH OF A FUCKING PUSSY to allow things like that on air, which is why he has a new bullshit proposed rule for candidate airtime that’s meant to specifically punish people like Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, AKA talk show hosts known for upsetting Carr’s little dementia-fied bitch Hitler boss? Colbert of course talked about it on his show, which CBS didn’t want him to do, and then proceeded to put the Talarico interview on YouTube in full. Oh also Brendan Carr’s new rule isn’t even actually in effect yet, it’s just that Bari Weiss’s CBS licks fascist boots that hard that they’re complying already. [Deadline]

Love that these inbred MAGA morons don’t understand the Streisand Effect. SHARE, SHARE, EVERYWHERE.

Here are Tim Miller and Woke Guy Bill Kristol from the Bulwark talking about how actually Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sounds more serious about conducting foreign policy according to an actual rules-based order than lots of her less democratic socialist detractors.

@bulwarkonline The Bulwark | "The DSA candidates are basically more committed …

Also, did you hear AOC accidentally said Venezuela is south of the equator, when it actually isn’t, but any moron can suss out that what she meant to allude to is that it’s part of the global South? Meanwhile Donald Trump literally thinks China is about to imminently steal ice hockey from Canada? Because both sides do it, obviously!

Look, another MAGA writer having weird Daddy Issues projection fantasies about the Trump regime — in this case Marco Rubio — going to Europe and getting treated as DADDY. Just another one of those extreme pervert things MAGA always does. [New York Post]

The Bulwark saw the same Rubio speech and its (much more appropriate) headline was “Rubio to Europe: We Hit You Because We Love You.” Which, again, tells you a lot about what MAGA’s Daddy Issues look like. [Bulwark]

Meanwhile, here’s another headline about the rest of the world just going around Donald Trump’s Fucking Loser America: “Carney constructs a mega anti-Trump trade alliance.” [European Politico]

Huh, well this is a choice:

Would you like a sexy sex Cameo from Corey Lewandowski? You can buy one! We guess he’s bored what with Kristi Noem locked in her bedchamber molesting her special blanket. Allegedly. [JoeMyGod]

Here, have this, one of the flamenco guitar greats from Sevilla:

OK that’ll be enough for now.

